Report: Christian Pulisic suffered microfracture, bone bruise in World Cup loss to Belgium

Following a disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup, United States men’s national team (USMNT) star Christian Pulisic has found himself squarely in the spotlight for comments he made after suffering an injury in a 4-1 defeat to Belgium. Now the full extent of that injury has been revealed.

Pulisic suffered a bone bruise and a microfracture in his leg, according to a report from The Athletic. He will be sidelined for “several weeks but not months,” according to multiple people briefed on the diagnosis.

That seems to validate the comments Christian Pulisic made in a postgame interview with FOX that quickly put him under fire. Pulisic noted that he would have time for “rest” now that the World Cup was over.

“It’s just frustrating to end like that, of course, but now I have time to rest, so hopefully it’ll be OK,” he said.

The comments were quickly latched onto by media, fans and critics alike. Some of them interchangeably.

Former USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd, who has served as a commentator for FOX during this 2026 World Cup cycle, seemed to chime in on Twitter shortly after the interview aired. She wrote the following, seemingly referencing Christian Pulisic:

“You rest when your playing career is over. Period.”

Added former USMNT star and the nation’s all-time leading scorer Landon Donovan on his podcast: “You would have had to f***ing drag me off the field.”

The end result for the USMNT, particularly after a promising group stage and a Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, was not what Christian Pulisic or his teammates had envisioned. The team looked thoroughly outclassed by Belgium from the opening whistle.

For his part, Christian Pulisic was largely ineffective on the left side in the attack. He turned the ball over several times and failed to impact the game before suffering the injury midway through the second half.

The injury occurred when Pulisic attempted to shoot near the top of the box, only to catch his right leg on the leg of Belgium’s Youri Tielemans as he followed through on the shot. He instantly hit the deck and was in considerable pain. He was subbed off a few minutes later, after the USMNT conceded to go down 3-1. The game finished in a 4-1 rout for Belgium.