Christian Pulisic update: Why U.S. soccer star left World Cup game vs. Paraguay

Following an impressive first half for the U.S., American star Christian Pulisic was withdrawn from the World Cup opener against Paraguay. His departure came after the United States took a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The FOX broadcast noted Pulisic has played long seasons with AC Milan and has managed his minutes before with the USMNT because of his injury history. His absence will be worth monitoring throughout the second half against Paraguay. Sebastian Berhalter came in to take Pulisic’s place.

FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft said she spoke with U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino at halftime, but he did not mention anything about Pulisic leaving the game. While it’s not entirely clear why he departed, Taft noticed he looked up into the stands and motioned as if to say he was alright. She later reported Pochettino plans to address Pulisic’s departure after the game.

SUB: Sebastian Berhalter is on for Christian Pulisic to start the second half 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1Uw2lx9bRT — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 13, 2026

“The official word from U.S. Soccer, Mauricio Pochettino will address the Christian Pulisic situation following the match,” Taft said on the broadcast late in the second half. “That’s what they told me.

“But I want to remind you that I did see Christian Pulisic look up to someone from the friends and family section when he walked back on the pitch for the second half [and signal], ‘I’m good.’ I’m watching him on the bench right now. He’s out there, down on his feet. No signs of discomfort, in my opinion, for Christian Pulisic right now.”

Pulisic was in the middle of it all during Team USA’s incredible start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He helped set up the game’s first goal when he split two Paraguayan defenders and got the ball to Weston McKennie. McKennie then got it to bounce off a defender and into the goal, giving the U.S. a 1-0 lead.

Then, after a goal came off the board, Pulisic again made something happened. He found Folarin Balogun, who got one past the goalkeeper in the 31st minute to put the U.S. ahead 2-0. Balogun then scored again in stoppage time just before halftime to make it a 3-0 advantage for the Americans at the break.

Friday marked the USMNT’s opening game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as part of Group D. Australia and Turkey are also in the group, along with Paraguay. After Friday’s game, the U.S. will get ready to take on Australia June 19 at 3 p.m. ET.