Christopher Bell dealing with wrist, ankle injuries after crash at Michigan in NASCAR Cup Series

Christopher Bell took an incredibly hard hit off the wall at Michigan, one that ended his day racing. He was able to exit the car safely and was eventually checked and released from the infield care center.

But according to Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs, Bell did sustain injuries in his crash. He informed reporters after the race, noting Bell will receive additional medical attention back in North Carolina.

“Joe Gibbs says Christopher Bell is dealing with wrist and ankle injuries and they will have to evaluate him during the week,” reported The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck. Bell’s crash was hard enough that it caused a red flag to come out for about 25 minutes as crews worked to repair the damaged wall in the area he struck.

Bubba Wallace was shortly behind Bell at the time of impact. He got a full view of the crash, which also involved Chase Elliott.

“Please tell me that guy is all right,” Wallace said over his team radio. After several moments of silence, he then followed up. “That was the scariest hit I’ve ever seen.”

"Please tell me that guy is allright."



“That was the scariest hit I’ve ever seen.”



– @BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/rIiIrFBL6R — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) June 7, 2026

But despite the hard contact, Christopher Bell was able to exit the car, much to the delight of the fans. As crews worked to try to repair the SAFER barrier, the broadcast crew had plenty of time to talk about the incident.

Elliott briefly checked on Bell, and the two walked away from their cars together. Still, it was a stark reminder of how violent the sport can be.

It was a somber moment, despite the fact that no one appeared to come away worse for the wear. Dale Earnhardt Jr. chimed in.

“They now, all of these drivers, particularly those ones that were up front, that were right there around this accident, have to compartmentalize that fear or that danger and that knowledge of that,” Earnhardt said of Christopher Bell’s hard hit. “That’s up front in their face. And now I’ve got to out out here and continue to put myself in that situation and at that risk. It’s incredible. I think we kind of forget about that sometimes because we humanize them. But they have to ignore a lot of trauma and a lot of dangers and fears to go out there and risk their lives and take chances that a lot of us aren’t willing to take. That’s another thing the rest of the field’s having to do at this moment.”