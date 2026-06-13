Christopher Bell details how he fractured wrist in Michigan crash, reveals Pocono car modifications

Christopher Bell is back behind the wheel this weekend at Pocono Raceway. It may come as a bit of a surprise for some, as it’s only six days after suffering the hardest recorded crash of the NASCAR Next Gen era at Michigan.

Despite fracturing his left wrist in the Lap 148 incident, Bell confirmed he intends to compete in Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver met with reporters Saturday morning, where he credited NASCAR’s safety advancements for allowing him to return so quickly.

According to NASCAR, Bell’s impact registered at 63 Gs, making it the most severe crash recorded in at least the last decade. The hit was so violent that it knocked Bell’s earpieces out during the accident.

“It was a big one, but I’m just so, so incredibly fortunate and thankful and blessed that my head was OK,” Bell told NASCAR.com. “To get out of there with just a fractured wrist is pretty immaculate. I owe all of the credit to NASCAR and my team for building safe cars.

“I know I said it in my statement earlier, but all of the previous drivers who have paid somewhat of a price to make these cars as safe as they are today, NASCAR from learning from every experience that they’ve had and every moment, every crash, it all paid off last Sunday.”

Continuing, Bell praised the extensive research that has gone into the Next Gen car and its safety systems, specifically mentioning the foam surrounding the driver’s helmet and the chassis’ crush zones.

“The car did absolutely perfect, and all of my safety gear did absolutely perfect, and that’s why I’m back in the car this week,” Bell added. “I think John Patalak is the guy who has really scienced out the head-foam surround and stuff like that, and I was really, really grateful Sunday whenever I hit the wall that all of that R&D.

“All of that effort had gone into making sure that I had the perfect containment system, and it worked. Everything worked perfectly.”

Because of the fractured wrist, Bell is using a modified steering wheel this weekend to accommodate the cast on his left hand.

Moreover, Bell’s goal is to complete all 400 miles Sunday, but Joe Gibbs Racing has prepared for every scenario. NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Brandon Jones participated in simulator sessions this week and is on standby as a potential relief driver.

“He came and sat through all of our sim sessions this week to make sure that he was up to speed,” Bell explained. “He did a great job driving the simulator as well. So yeah, I think that it’s either going to be like I’m going to commit to the race and I’m going to do it, or I’m going to be out and just start and ride around until the first yellow. But as of right now, I’m full committed to running 400 miles.”

All told, Bell issued a statement earlier this week thanking fans, NASCAR and previous generations of drivers who helped establish the safety standards that protected him during the frightening crash. As he’s repeatedly said, it all helped him walk away grateful and eager to get back behind the wheel.