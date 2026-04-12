Christopher Bell hit with costly speeding penalty, goes for spin laps later during NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

Christopher Bell came off pit road second ahead of Stage 2 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. A speeding penalty, however, sent him to the rear of the field.

“That’s alright,” Bell was told by his team. “It’s fine. It’s early. Top lane is opening up,”

Just like that, Bell went from battling for the lead to out of the mix. But that wasn’t the end of it for Bell.

Seven laps after the restart, Bell went for a spin between Turns 1 and 2. Bell had brushed the wall in Turn 4 on the previous lap, breaking a toe link in the process. Bell is now running 36th, four laps down.

“It’s killed,” Christopher Bell said of his No. 20 Toyota.

Bell gets loose, hits the wall and spins! pic.twitter.com/QMlrVRMfKT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 12, 2026

It all went wrong in a short amount of time for Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell was considered one of the favorites on Sunday. He won last fall at Bristol and entered Sunday’s race with six straight top 10s at the racetrack.

He looked to be a contender once again before the mistake and subsequent spin. Bell will leave Bristol disappointed and will certainly lose position in the points standings.

Christopher Bell was seventh in the points standings before the race. He is still searching for his first win of 2026, and it won’t come Sunday.