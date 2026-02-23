Christopher Bell reacts to getting run over by Carson Hocevar in overtime at Atlanta

Christopher Bell started on the outside of the front row for the first overtime in Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Bell didn’t even make it to Turn 1 before his No. 20 Toyota went crashing into the outside wall.

Carson Hocevar, running behind Bell off the restart, saw a hole between Bell and race-leader Bubba Wallace and tried to fill it. Hocevar forced the issue and it ended Bell’s bid at winning his first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Before the restart, Hocevar had communicated he was going to push Bell off the restart. He aborted that plan rather quickly, though it didn’t surprise Bell.

“That’s what he communicated to me, but you never expect anything — especially from him,” Bell said, via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “I haven’t seen a replay. Maybe there was a hole there and that’s what he thought he was gonna try and fill. I don’t know.”

Christopher Bell on the contact in the first overtime with Hocevar: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/WZ2I9TN1gW — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 23, 2026

Christopher Bell had a shot to win at Atlanta; Carson Hocevar took it away from him

Bell led nine laps at Atlanta, a race he won last year. He managed to make it through the carnage to be there at the end with a chance to win. An aggressive move from Hocevar resulted in him finishing a disappointing 21st.

You might say it was taken away from Bell; the Joe Gibbs Racing driver disagrees.

“It wasn’t taken away. Nothing’s ever expected or deserved here,” Bell said. “We were in position and that’s all you can ask for. I was proud for making it to the end. The fall race last year, I had a super fast car and took myself out of it before we even had a shot to race at it.

“Earlier in the day, the guys made great adjustments at getting my car driving better and then as soon as it drove the way I needed it to, we were able to go to the front. So, happy with that but no points.”

Bell will look to rebound next Sunday at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). He was the victor at COTA last season.