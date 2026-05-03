Christopher Bell rips superspeedway racing as 'suicide mission' and 'complete joke' after Talladega

One week after Talladega, the dust has settled and the consensus seems clear. Something absolutely has to change with superspeedway racing.

The race last Sunday was panned by most drivers as a dull affair, one in which very few drivers outside of the leaders with about 40 laps to go actually had a shot to win. Passing is virtually impossible thanks to the drag, something Denny Hamlin pointed out as he blasted the superspeedway package.

Worse, the change to the stage lengths might have had a completely unintended consequence. Stage 1, which ran 98 laps, actually had the most compelling racing.

There were multiple strategies in play and various ways that the running order could shift around. In the later stages? The same old, same old, only with less variation because even fuel saving only netted you so many spots on the track.

“It’s a joke,” Christopher Bell said. “I’s a complete joke. And I look forward to changes.”

Bell gave an impassioned plea to NASCAR while speaking with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass ahead of this weekend’s race at Texas. He wants to see change, as soon as possible, to the superspeedway package.

“I was really looking forward to running the high horsepower package this year,” Bell said. “I think that’s been a great success. And now it’s time to focus on the speedway package. We desperately need change. We’ve needed change for a long time. So hopefully that is the last time we race that speedway package. And I think a lot of us in the industry will be happy about that.”

Bell blasted the state of superspeedway racing. It’s pure luck, he said.

“I mean it’s literally a lottery race,” he said. “I mean it is atrocious. And now the strategy is so spelled out that it comes all about fuel saving. And we try and adjust the stage lengths so that we’re not fuel saving. Well, you can’t pass. So it becomes all about shortening the last pit stop to as short as you can get it, which means you’re still saving fuel in stage 2 even though you can make it to the end after that last pit stop.”

Bell was running near the lead at the end of Stage 2, but then he fell off hard. He had to stop.

“I burned too much fuel. I didn’t have enough fuel,” he said. “That’s why I went from leading the race to back in the back. The package that we have right now, you can’t do anything and it all comes down… eight of the top 10 that completed or, what was it, with 40 to go, eight of the top 10 with 40 to go were eight of the top 10 with one to go. Then the wreck shook up things a little bit, but it’s really bad right now.”

The final way Bell characterized superspeedway racing should leave NASCAR shuddering. Change feels inevitable when drivers are speaking this plainly about how badly adjustments are needed.

“I’m going to say this: Stage 1 last week was the most entertaining stage that we had over the rest of them,” Bell said. “The fuel saving sucks, absolutely, but at least there is some strategy, some pit stops, and you have the cycle that shakes things up.

“Stage 2 and 3, whenever we had enough fuel to finish the stages, you’re still part throttle because you’re just right-stoved up underneath the guy in front of you and it comes down to just a suicide mission of who’s going to push the hardest and not get wrecked. I’m thankful that change; hopefully change is on the way.”