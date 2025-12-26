Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen join exclusive list after racking up wins in 2025

In the 2025 NASCAR season, Christopher Bell and Shane van Gisbergen won four and five races, respectively. They did it in a similar fashion, too. The two drivers have joined a list of drivers with big-win seasons, but not a lot of laps led.

In the modern era, 10 drivers have won four races in a season and led 465 laps or fewer. Alex Bowman tops the list of fewest laps led in a season with four wins. He accomplished that in 2021 when he won four times but only led 161 laps.

This year, Christopher Bell and Shane van Gisbergen have joined the top-five on that list. They won a lot, but weren’t necessarily out front in a lot of races.

Bell led 282 laps in his four-win season in 2025. Shane van Gisbergen led 312 laps for five wins. Per win, SVG has fewer laps led. That’s mostly because of the fact that van Gisbergen largely led his laps on road courses. Since those tracks are longer than ovals most of the time, there are fewer laps to lead.

Meanwhile, Bell won three races in quick succession. He won the next three races after Daytona: Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix. Then Bell didn’t win another race until Bristol in the fall. There simply weren’t a lot of laps led between those races, and Phoenix was the only race where Bell led the most laps.

Shane van Gisbergen improving on ovals

In 2025, Shane van Gisbergen showed just how good he could be in the Next Gen car. With more time behind the wheel, he has simply gotten better. While the rest of the NASCAR field can access his SMT data, braking, steering, throttle, etc., it hasn’t closed the gap. In fact, the gap has only grown.

Next year, SVG is going to be just as dominant on the road courses. That is, if his rookie teammate Connor Zilisch doesn’t encroach on him. Zilisch is perhaps the only driver capable of matching SVG’s skills on the road courses.

What everyone will be watching for is whether or not SVG improves on ovals. That is the key to his long-term success in NASCAR. From what we saw towards the end of the season, that gap may not be as large as we once thought. Trackhouse Racing has to show that they are capable of delivering fast cars, too.

Shane van Gisbergen will win races next year. How many remains to be seen.