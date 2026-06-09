Christopher Bell injury: NASCAR driver to race at Pocono despite fractured wrist

Following a significant crash over the weekend at Michigan, Christopher Bell sustained injuries that required additional medical attention in North Carolina. Joe Gibbs Racing provided an update on his status on Tuesday.

Bell will race at Pocono this weekend despite suffering a fractured wrist. He suffered the injury in a crash into the outer wall at Michigan.

“[Christopher Bell] suffered a fractured left wrist after an accident on lap 148 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway,” JGR wrote. “After being evaluated and released from the infield care center, Bell returned home to North Carolina where X-rays confirmed the fracture. Bell has been cleared and will be behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE this weekend at Pocono Raceway.”

The wreck occurred when Chase Elliott appeared to lose control of his vehicle on the inside line. His car turned hard up the race track, slamming into the side of Christopher Bell’s car.

Bell’s car then hit the wall with incredible force. It was enough to damage the SAFER barrier such that crews had to bring welding equipment out to fix it. The race went under a red flag for about 25 minutes while crews worked to repair the damage to the wall.

The driver of the No. 20 was able to exit the car safely and was eventually checked and released from the infield care center. But JGR owner Joe Gibbs noted after the race that his driver had sustained injuries.

“Joe Gibbs says Christopher Bell is dealing with wrist and ankle injuries and they will have to evaluate him during the week,” reported The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck. Now we know a little more on the extent of those injuries.

Regardless, the wreck was one of the hardest of the season and perhaps in recent memory. Others close to it commented on it at the time.

Bubba Wallace was shortly behind Christopher Bell at the time of impact. He got a full view of the crash, which also involved Elliott.

“Please tell me that guy is all right,” Wallace said over his team radio. After several moments of silence, he then followed up. “That was the scariest hit I’ve ever seen.”

But despite the hard contact, Christopher Bell was able to exit the car, much to the delight of the fans. As crews worked to try to repair the SAFER barrier, the broadcast crew had plenty of time to talk about the incident.

Elliott briefly checked on Bell, and the two walked away from their cars together. Still, it was a stark reminder of how violent the sport can be.

It was a somber moment, despite the fact that no one appeared to come away worse for the wear. Dale Earnhardt Jr. chimed in.

“They now, all of these drivers, particularly those ones that were up front, that were right there around this accident, have to compartmentalize that fear or that danger and that knowledge of that,” Earnhardt said of Christopher Bell’s hard hit. “That’s up front in their face. And now I’ve got to out out here and continue to put myself in that situation and at that risk. It’s incredible. I think we kind of forget about that sometimes because we humanize them. But they have to ignore a lot of trauma and a lot of dangers and fears to go out there and risk their lives and take chances that a lot of us aren’t willing to take. That’s another thing the rest of the field’s having to do at this moment.”