Christopher Bell wins Tennessee Army National Guard 250 from Bristol in NASCAR Truck Series

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag to win the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 from Bristol Motor Speedway, holding off Chandler Smith in second. Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race kicks off the weekend at one of NASCAR’s most anticipated tracks.

Christian Eckes secured the Stage One win after jumping out to an early lead over pole-sitter Kaden Honeycutt. Many of the leaders opted for a one-stop strategy which meant staying on the track during the stage break.

A late Stage Two wreck involving Frankie Muniz brought almost everyone down pit road, leaving just four drivers — including Ben Rhodes and Kyle Busch — on the track. Rhodes used the opportunity to win the stage, despite frustration with the call.

Emotions ran high in the final stage, with multiple drivers expressing frustration as Corey Heim and Christian Eckes traded blows and led to a crash involving multiple contenders.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR season is still early in the process, as the trucks run their sixth race after a trip to Rockingham. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Corey Heim currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through five races, taking the checkered flag twice this season. Kaden Honeycutt sits second, and first among the drivers eligible to win a championship.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.