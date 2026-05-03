Christopher Bell wrecked from lead at Texas by Todd Gilliland, continuing brutal stretch

Christopher Bell‘s run of bad luck has continued, this time at Texas Motor Speedway. He was clipped by spinning-out Todd Gilliland while he had just muscled his way to the front for the lead late in Stage 1.

Gilliland got loose and spun around, and he came down the track toward Bell. Bell attempted to slide down the racetrack far enough to avoid the collision but couldn’t.

He took contact to his right rear bumper and went spinning, taking a hard hit into the wall. He had to head to the garage, where his team assessed that the damage was enough to end his day. It continues a brutal run for the driver.

“I mean it’s a bummer, but I’m just so thankful,” Bell told FS1’s Jamie Little. “I’m thankful that I get to drive really fast racecars. Thankful that I got to lead laps today. Thankful that I get to carry the green colors, drive for Joe Gibbs Racing. Yeah, I was a couple feet, a couple feet away from having a great day. But yeah, it’s going to turn around at some point.”



Gilliland spins and collects the leader!



Bell's car has major damage! pic.twitter.com/pNi3FVNcpc — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 3, 2026

For his part, Gilliland was apologetic for causing the wreck with Bell. Steven Taranto reported some of his in-car audio:

“Sorry. Oh my God,” Gilliland said. “It’s just so loose and so rough. 71 just put me in a bad aero spot and I just spun out. I’m super sorry.”

Christopher Bell had previously been taken out in the top 10 by wrecks in each of the last two races. He was taken out by Tyler Reddick at Kansas, then suffered a wreck on the final lap at Talladega. He had the lead toward the end of Stage 1 today at Texas before Gilliland clipped him.

Going into the day at Texas Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell ranked ninth in the points standings. He had 290 points. Unfortunately for him, he won’t collect many at Texas after exiting the race in Stage 1.

Christopher Bell urges superspeedway changes

One week after Talladega, the dust has settled and the consensus seems clear. Something absolutely has to change with superspeedway racing. Bell is leading the charge.

“It’s a joke,” Christopher Bell said. “I’s a complete joke. And I look forward to changes.”

Bell gave an impassioned plea to NASCAR while speaking with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass ahead of this weekend’s race at Texas. He wants to see change, as soon as possible, to the superspeedway package.

“It’s time to focus on the speedway package,” he said. “We desperately need change. We’ve needed change for a long time. So hopefully that is the last time we race that speedway package.”

You can read more about Christopher Bell’s comments on the superspeedway package below. He did not hold back.

LINK: Christopher Bell calls superspeedway racing ‘a suicide mission’