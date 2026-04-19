Cincinnati Bengals, Dexter Lawrnece 'expected to hammer out' long-term contract extension

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cincinnati Bengals and Dexter Lawrence are “expected to hammer out” a long-term contract extension in the near future. Before anything gets done, a physical is required, though. Lawrence will be in Cincinnati on Sunday to make sure everything is right from a health perspective. Once those boxes are checked, negotiations and an agreement can take place.

“The #Bengals are expected to hammer out a significant long-term deal with DT Dexter Lawrence as part of the trade, once he passes his physical, per sources,” Schultz said via X. “A very un-Bengals move … but this is a changing organization. And their actions confirm it.”

Lawrence had been looking for a contract extension from the Giants for a while now. Not too long ago, the relationship between the two sides reportedly hit an impasse. A trade request came in, meaning Lawrence was somebody teams were going to come after. The Bengals must have put together the best package, as the No. 10 overall pick is heading back to New York.

Cincinnati gets an opportunity to sign somebody with proven ability along the defensive line. Exactly what the money and years looks like is yet to be seen.

Dexter Lawrence trade appears to be win-win for Bengals, Giants

Folks in Cincinnati have to be thrilled with adding Lawrence to the defense. He has been widely viewed as one of the best players at his position in recent years. Three straight Pro Bowls had been on the resume before the streak was snapped in 2025. Even more impressively, two second-team All-Pros were produced by Lawrence in 2022 and 2023. In the latter, he also finished in the top 10 of Defensive Player of the Year voting.

From a stats perspective, Lawrence put up 31 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, and 0.5 sacks this past campaign. Eight quarterback hits also stand out when looking at the sheet. Cincinnati desperately needs some kind of production along the defensive line. Lawrence will certainly do so.

The Giants have to be pretty happy with where they stand heading into Thursday night. New head coach John Harbaugh will now have the opportunity to take two players inside the top 10. New York is a roster needing of a lot of talent. Getting picks No. 5 and No. 10 allows you to add premium players.

Exactly who they select will turn into one of the top storylines of the draft. Especially since Lawrence is the guy heading out the door.