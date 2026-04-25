The Cincinnati Bengals have selected former Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Young began his career at Miami.

Young has 1,446 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns to his credit entering his NFL career. He split his four-year career at the FBS level at both Miami and Georgia; however, most of the production came with the Hurricanes. His career started at Lackawanna College in 2021.

This past season for Georgia, Young caught 26 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown. This came after a 2024 campaign where he was limited to five games, 11 receptions and 149 receiving yards.

Before turning DI, Young was a three-star JUCO recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 55 overall recruit at the junior college level ahead of the 2022 season.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Colbie Young

Now that Young is heading to the NFL, his fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest wideout. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former Georgia and Miami standout.

“Young’s athletic traits, play strength and ball skills stand out, but missed games have limited his production. Teams will need to examine his 2024 arrest and suspension. On tape, he uses his size, muscle and catch radius to beat cornerbacks in tight quarters and above the rim. His speed and separation are average, so he’ll likely see a higher number of contested battles. His route-running needs work, but he’s a nightmare for cornerbacks to bring down after the catch. Young has talent to work with and — provided teams are comfortable after their character evaluation — has a chance to be more productive in the pros.”