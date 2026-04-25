The Cincinnati Bengals selected tight end Jack Endries with the No. 221 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Endries transferred to Texas ahead of the 2025 campaign after playing two seasons at California.

In his lone season with the Longhorns, Endries started in all 13 of his appearances. He recorded 33 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

In his two seasons at California, Endries made 26 starts. He tallied 1,031 receiving yards and four TDs on 91 receptions between the two years. For his efforts in his sophomore campaign, Endries was an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.

Jack Endries redshirted his true freshman season at Cal in 2022. He played high school football at Monte Vista (CA), where he was an unranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Endries posted a 4.62-second 40-yard dash with a 1.59-second 10-yard split. Additionally, he posted a 36-inch vertical leap and a 9′ 11” broad jump. Endries is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jack Endries

Despite Endries’ consistent production at the collegiate, not every analyst is convinced he’s ready to step into a leading role at the next level. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Endries’ game, while also discussing his weaknesses.

“Endries is a quarterback-friendly ‘F’ tight end who still needs time in the weight room,” Zierlein wrote. “His route-running can be monotonous and short-area separation uninspiring, but he’s tough, has a rebounder’s feel for boxing out defenders and is a consistent ball-winner even when coverage is draped all over him. He builds speed and is tougher on man coverage when allowed to stretch his legs on longer routes.

“Run-blocking is a roller-coaster ride of bad losses and quality wins. He lacks the play strength to block ends and whiffs in space on occasion, but he also gets his share of wins on split-zone, lead pulls and combo climbs to the linebacker. Endries should develop into an NFL starter.”

Used to catching balls from Fernando Mendoza and Arch Manning, Endries shouldn’t have any trouble reeling in passes from NFL quarterbacks. Zierlein wouldn’t be surprised to see the standout TE thrive once he gains his footing in the league.