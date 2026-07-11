Cincinnati Reds select UCLA 1B Mulivai Levu in 2026 MLB Draft

UCLA first baseman Mulivai Levu was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Across three seasons at UCLA (171 games), the Huntington Beach, Calif. native hit for a career .320 batting average with 34 doubles, 36 home runs, 181 RBI, a .541 SLG%, and a .400 OBP. He was named a Baseball America Third Team All-American and a Second Team All-Big Ten selection in 2025. This past season, he earned ABCA/Rawlings and NCBWA Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors.

Levu was vital in UCLA‘s winningest (tied) season in program history. The Bruins won 52 games and notched the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but failed to advance out of the Los Angeles Regional.

Mulivai Levu played in 171 games for UCLA across three seasons

“After a solid freshman campaign (.809 OPS), Levu took a nice step forward as a sophomore in 2025, finishing with a .320/.389/.522 line to go along with a dozen homers, finishing things off by playing for the U.S. National Collegiate Team over the summer,” his MLB.com scouting report reads.

“A strong left-handed hitter, Levu has a fast bat and a good swing, with a ton of raw power to tap into. He can drive the ball to all fields with ease with at least plus raw pop. His impressive bat-to-ball skills and plate coverage can work against him at times; because he can get to everything, he swings at everything. He cut down on his swing-and-miss in 2025, but he’ll need to dial down the chase. If he does that, he could be among the nation’s leaders in home runs. Levu has incredible hand-eye coordination, proving it as an excellent pickleball player and in his experience as a flame-twirler as part of his Samoan culture.

“While most feel Levu will likely be destined for first base (where he is a solid defender) at the next level, there is some athleticism for him to work with. He can throw and his hands work fine, albeit with long actions, so some don’t want to rule out the possibility of playing third as a pro. Regardless of his defensive home, his bat could fly off the board early, especially if he tones down his approach at the plate.”