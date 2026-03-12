Former Chicago Bears cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson is signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports. He will sign a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Gardner-Johnson started the 2025 season with the Houston Texans, but was released after three games. He then headed to Chicago, where he reunited with Dennis Allen, for whom he played with the New Orleans Saints. With the Bears, Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions to go with 51 tackles, including five tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

After the news broke, Gardner-Johnson shared his reaction on social media. He posted a GIF of new quarterback Josh Allen as he celebrated his new contract and new team.

Gardner-Johnson started his career with the Saints in 2019 after they drafted him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft out of Florida. His best season in New Orleans was in 2021 when he had three tackles while recording 46 total tackles.

However, Gardner-Johnson put up his biggest numbers in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles. That year, he totaled six interceptions while setting a career-high with 67 tackles, including five tackles for loss and a sack, across 12 games.

This story will be updated.