C.J. Stroud explains turnover issues vs. Steelers, vows to fix against Patriots in playoffs

C.J. Stroud knew his performance Monday night was not sustainable for the Houston Texans to have success in the playoffs. He had three turnovers and nearly two others during their 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card.

While that might not seem like a big deal in a blowout win, Stroud said he got away with a few and was bailed out by his elite defense. The former Ohio State quarterback has played in two playoff games each of his three seasons, including this one now.

But to get to the AFC Championship Game, Stroud can’t put the ball on the carpet. They have to be more methodical on offense.

“We had some problems with the snap, me catching them,” Stroud said postgame. “Got to find a way to catch ‘em and take care of the ball. We knew off the tape that they did a good job of punching at the ball or get you while you’re throwing. . . . It’s all about moving forward and trying your best to flush it and keep going. I thought every time we had to bounce back, we made more plays, so I’m proud of our guys for having a little bit of resilience in those moments. To finish the game like that was really dope.”

Stroud finished the game 21-of-32 passing for 250 yards, one touchdown, one interception and two fumbles lost. He recovered three more fumbles, without turning it over.

This season (14 games), Stroud threw for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage. But when you look at his playoff splits, they are indicative of the Texans’ success.

Stroud has thrown for 274 yards, three touchdowns; 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception; and 250 yards, one touchdown and one interception in three wins, beating the Browns, Chargers and Steelers. But in the losses to the Ravens and Chiefs, Stroud has not thrown a touchdown nor a pick.

It’s fine to be safe with the football, considering the Texans’ elite defense. In fact, Houston was only up 10-6 Monday night before Sheldon Rankins’ fumble recovery for a touchdown that led to an avalanche (which included two defensive touchdowns). But to beat a team like the New England Patriots Sunday, who have an MVP-caliber candidate in QB Drake Maye, Stroud has to go toe to toe.