There may be an explanation for the struggles of CJ Stroud in Sunday’s divisional round playoff matchup against the New England Patriots. According to ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge, Stroud is dealing with an injury to his throwing hand.

The broadcast showed a replay of Stroud’s hand hitting the helmet of center Jake Andrews on a play earlier in the game. That combined with weather conditions have, in part, contributed to four interceptions for the Houston Texans QB.

“As Troy mentioned, CJ Stroud did hit his hand a couple of times,” Rutledge reported. “You see it there on the helmet of center Jake Andrews. (Stroud was) looking at that hand and never received medical attention on the sideline for this at all. One thing they have talked about just now — the weather has turned into snow. Prior to this in the first half, it was all rain, making it very slick. There’s a lot of relief for this Texans offense, CJ Stroud in particular. It could be easier to throw in the snow.”

In addition to his four interceptions, Stroud has completed just 16-of-37 (43.2%) of his passes for 178 yards and one touchdown. Houston currently trailed 28-16 with just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

This is the second consecutive game where Stroud has struggled to get things going. In the Texans’ 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the former Ohio State QB completed 21 of his 32 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud also lost two fumbles in the victory.

But while the Texans were able to overcome his turnover issues last week, it appears this time around they might be out of luck. Their only hope now is that the QB can turn things around over these final minutes and lead them to an unlikely comeback.

This story will be updated.