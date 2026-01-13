Houston is moving on to the AFC Divisional Round after a decisive 30-6 win over Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round on Monday. Texans QB CJ Stroud made sure to rub some salt in the wounds of the remaining Steelers before walking off the field.

“See you later,” Stroud said. “You mad.”

Stroud’s pointed comment came after a fourth quarter that featured 23 unanswered points from the Texans. The Steelers trailed by a field goal entering the final period, but would have no answer for the Houston defense.

"You mad!" 😂



C.J. Stroud trolling Steelers fans after the Texans' Wild Card win 👀 pic.twitter.com/PAfLJ4WBfI — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2026

The Texans QB finished the matchup completing 21-32 passing attempts fro 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception. In fact, the Houston offense turned the ball over three times.

This wouldn’t impact Houston offensively, however. In the end, the Texans out-gained the Steelers 408-175 while the Houston defense held Pittsburgh to 63 rushing yards and forcing two turnovers.

It’s the seventh playoff loss in a row for the Steelers dating back to 2017, all of which came in the Wild Card rounds. Fans are eager for Pittsburgh to return to prominence even though head coach Mike Tomlin has had the franchise in the postseason in five of the last six seasons.

Questions surrounding what the future will look like within the franchise will likely be answered in the coming weeks. Whether one, none or both QB Aaron Rodgers and Tomlin are back with the Steelers remains to be seen.

Rodgers came into the season believing it would be his last ride, but it remains to be seen what his ultimate decision will be. Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers since 2007 and nearly two decades later has compiled a 193–114–2 (.628) record as head coach. However, he’s 8-13 in the postseason.

As uncertainty looms surrounding Pittsburgh, the immediate future for the Texans is a bit more clear. After beating the Steelers, they’ll travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots on the road. Kickoff for that matchup is set for Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. ET live on ABC and ESPN.