Claire Kittle reveals behind the scenes look at SI Swimsuit shoot

Claire Kittle, wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle, was announced as one of the 6 NFL WAGs (wives and girlfriends) to grace its February 2026 Digital Cover Models for SI Swimsuit (Brittany Mahomes, Normani, Christen Goff, Ronika Love, and Haley Cavinder).

Days after her cover was released, she shared a behind the scenes look on Instagram.

“I finally have a free second after quite possibly the craziest week of my life,” Title wrote. “I cannot believe I get to say I’m a SI Swimsuit digital cover model! I’ve wanted to be a part of the SI family for as long as I can remember. Timing truly is everything and I wouldn’t want it written any differently.

“To the SI team (MJ Day, Hillary Drezner, and Sev Kalayjian Everitt) thank you for bringing my name up in conversations and making my dream a reality. I worked my butt off for two months to look and feel my absolute best and I’m so proud of that strong girl. Here’s your sign to say ‘yes, why the hell not’ to the pinch men scary opportunities that call – they always turn out to be the most rewarding. I can’t wait til I’m 80 and my granddaughters think I’m an icon. Confidence is King, Queens.”

Originally Claire Till, the new swimsuit model played college basketball at Iowa. That’s where she met George, who was blossoming on the gridiron at the time. During her college career, Claire played in 95 games, mostly as a rotational piece. She averaged 1.6 points per game and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The 6-foot talent would later marry George, embarking on a journey together through the professional ranks of the NFL. George has twice been named a first-team All-Pro — he’s one of the league’s absolute best at his position.

As for Claire and her swimsuit cover shot? You can view the cover below. And you can view a link to the full gallery here.

George, having the full support of his wife, has been invaluable in his career, as the happy couple will be quick to tell you. And his career has been the stuff that makes potential Hall of Famers.

George first entered the NFL in 2017, becoming a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. He has spent all nine of his pro seasons in San Francisco.

During that time, George has racked up 595 catches for 8,008 yards and 52 touchdowns. He has produced four different 1,000-yard campaigns.

Injuries could determine his longevity, ultimately. George suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the 2025 season that limited him to 11 games. He’s already undergone surgery, which went well, and he hopes to be back “well before November” in the 2026 season.

In college, George accounted for 48 catches for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. He scored all 10 of his touchdowns during his junior and senior years.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.