'Cleaned his ass out': Denny Hamlin takes blame for contact with Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace collateral damage

Erik Jones said after Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway that Denny Hamlin cleaned him out on the Lap 111 wreck. Hamlin did not dispute his claim when discussing the incident on Monday’s “Actions Detrimental” podcast.

Hamlin explained that he thought Jones was going to run high entering Turn 3, just as he did the lap before. Jones, however, went low. Hamlin had already committed to running low and ended up overdriving the corner, taking out Jones in the process.

“Erik had a moment off of Turn 2, and he had just passed me. I had let him go, no need to fight,” Hamlin said. “I had a pretty good lap, and I was like, ‘OK, if I just drive this damn thing right, I’ll have some speed on it.’ Well, Erik had a pretty big moment off 2, I’m coming down the backstretch with a run, and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna go low and then jump in there low and hard.’ Entries were my strongest suit of the weekend. Everyone’s preferred line was the wall in [Turns] 3 and 4, so everyone was running up and even the last lap before, he had run up the racetrack.

“… He went low, and he had all the right to because he’s in front of me, so he dictates where to run. I just flat out drove in so hard, that then I locked my brakes up. If you hear the engine stall, it’s because my rear tires were off the ground trying to stop, and when I did, it just shot me deadass into him. I told him, ‘Bro, I just f*cking overdrove the corner. That’s all I can tell you is I thought you were going high, so I was gonna go low and when you were right there low with me, I drove in way too deep for a car to be right there in front of me.’ Certainly, my fault on that one. … I just cleaned his ass out.”

Trouble for Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace! 👀 https://t.co/C9emrTuqDd pic.twitter.com/uQ2MrFYkVS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2026

Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones recovered well from Darlington incident

Bubba Wallace also found himself involved, running into the back of Hamlin as the No. 11 car went up the racetrack. Wallace never recovered from the damage he sustained, and he finished 34th.

“When I hit Erik and got checked up, I thought, ‘I’ll be OK.’ And then Bubba came in there late and got in the back of me,” Hamlin said. “Again, he probably had the same issue where he was trying to stop for this wreck that’s happening and it probably locked him up.”

Both Hamlin and Jones, meanwhile, recovery nicely from the incident. Jones scored a 10th-place finish, with Hamlin coming across the start-finish line one spot behind him.