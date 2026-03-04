Garrett Mitchell, better known to millions of fans as Cleetus McFarland, is taking another step in his racing journey. The YouTube star announced he has landed a deal with Richard Childress Racing to compete in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on a part-time basis.

McFarland revealed the opportunity in a social media post, expressing excitement about joining one of NASCAR’s most established organizations while continuing to build experience behind the wheel.

“Guys… I can’t believe I get to say this, but I’m officially a driver at Richard Childress Racing for the Oreilly’s Series,” McFarland wrote. “This is a part time deal (3 races a year right now) but hopefully it grows into something bigger. They called me and basically said we want to make you a better driver and give you an opportunity to grow in this sport…. To which I said HELL YEAH BROTHER.”

McFarland added that Tommy’s Express Car Wash will serve as his primary sponsorship partner for the duration of his two-year agreement: “My sponsorship partner is with Tommy’s Express Car Wash for the duration of my two year contract,” he continued. “I’m so jacked, feel so lucky. Cannot wait to work with this incredible team! Be like Biff!!!”

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic added that McFarland’s first race is at Rockingham next month.The announcement came shortly after McFarland made his NASCAR Truck Series debut in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The race ended quickly for the social media personality, however, as he lost control exiting Turn 4 and crashed just six laps into the event, finishing last in the 37-truck field. Despite the early exit, the debut still marked a significant milestone for McFarland, who boasts more than four million subscribers on YouTube and has built a massive following through automotive and racing content.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been among the most vocal supporters of McFarland’s pursuit of a racing career. While acknowledging the Daytona crash highlighted the learning curve ahead, Earnhardt believes the key for McFarland is simply gaining more experience.

“Is he ready to race trucks right now? No. Will he be, could he be? Yes,” Earnhardt said on the Dale Jr. Download. “He just needs to be racing more than he’s doing, and he needs to get more experience and get better.”

Earnhardt emphasized that the sport would benefit from helping McFarland develop as a driver rather than simply focusing on the attention he brings to NASCAR: “I want him racing in the Truck Series, I want him racing in NASCAR, I want him bringing his followers to our sport,” Earnhardt added. “But he needs a bigger library of experience.”

Alas, McFarland has already begun building that experience. Prior to his Truck Series debut, he made five starts in the ARCA Menards Series in 2025 and passed NASCAR’s required high-speed approval test at Rockingham Speedway.

With a partial ARCA schedule planned for 2026 and now an opportunity with Richard Childress Racing, McFarland appears set to continue expanding that résumé one race at a time. Perhaps it’ll work out after all.