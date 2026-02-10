It’s on for Cleetus McFarland. The YouTube sensation has been cleared to race, and he’ll make his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Daytona this weekend for Niece Motorsports, the sport’s sanctioning body announced via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, revealed that he was testing this past week in order to obtain eligibility to compete in the Truck Series. He has support from Black Rifle Coffee Company and Brunt Workwear, and it’s evident that it all went well.

NEWS: A bald eagle's getting its wings!



Cleetus McFarland has been cleared to make his @NASCAR_Trucks debut at @DAYTONA with @NieceMotorsport. pic.twitter.com/s7L8pRuWtl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 10, 2026

McFarland, 30, will now make his Truck Series debut this weekend. He made three starts in the ARCA Menards Series last season, tallying a pair of top 10s and finishing as high as ninth at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He is set to run a part-time ARCA schedule in 2026 for Rette Jones Racing. McFarland’s first start of the 2026 campaign will come Saturday, Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

More on Cleetus McFarland chasing a dream, NASCAR Truck Series

Moreover, McFarland’s dream is to one day race in the Daytona 500. After the passing of his good friend, Greg Biffle, McFarland is even more motivated to make his dream a reality.

“Greg Biffle, my mentor, passed away last month, so things are going to be a lot different,” McFarland said last month. “I’ll admit to you guys that a month ago, when everything happened, I didn’t want to ever step foot in a NASCAR garage again.

“I didn’t want to race. Now that some time has passed. I have realized what would The Biff want. He would want me to continue racing and trying to climb the ladder in NASCAR.

“When Biff and I originally talked about racing NASCAR, I told him I wanted to race the Daytona 500. He kind of politely told me that that’s not gonna happen without doing some serious work, so we started a plan of getting to the Daytona 500.

“Knowing we had to be in ARCA, and then likely Truck, and then maybe the O’Reilly Series, and then Cup. You can’t just go race the Daytona 500… now I am prepared to complete that mission.”

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.



