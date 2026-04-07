Cleetus McFarland has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Polaris, the powersports and off-road vehicle maker. The deal allows McFarland to use its products in his viral content on YouTube.

“Fans know Cleetus for the world he’s built around the Freedom Factory, his YouTube channel,

and the kind of loud, high‑energy, hands-on events that get people grinning ear to ear,” a press release read. “Through this partnership, Polaris will help bring even more of Cleetus’ ideas to life and give fans

new ways to be part of the action.”

McFarland, 31, is a YouTube sensation with nearly 5 million subscribers on his channel. He’s also a member of the NASCAR community, having made his Truck Series debut in February at Daytona International Speedway. This past Saturday, he made first career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Rockingham Speedway. McFarland finished 32nd, six laps down.

Cleetus McFarland becoming a popular name in NASCAR

The McFarland brand is strong. Wherever he is and whatever he does, his crowd follows him, which Polaris recognized.

“We are big fans of Cleetus and the community he has built. We couldn’t just watch from the

outside; we had to be a part of it,” said Reid Wilson, president of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles. “He

brings a level of energy, passion and authenticity that reflects what American motorsports is all

about, and we look forward to supporting a community that shares our love for performance

and adventure.”

McFarland said, “I built my community around freedom, horsepower, and having a good time, and Polaris fits that perfectly. They get the people, they get the spirit — hell yeah, brother — that’s what we’re all about. Teaming up allows us to introduce more people to powersports and the fun that comes with it.”

McFarland’s next scheduled NOAPS start is April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway. That, however, is pending approval from NASCAR to compete in a NOAPS superspeedway race. An official decision is expected to come Tuesday.