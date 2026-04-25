What an afternoon for Cleetus McFarland at Talladega. He led laps, went viral on social media and almost captured his first win in the ARCA Series, finishing second to Andy Jankowiak in a photo-finish, ahead of Gus Dean.

When McFarland took the lead with just under 30 laps to go, he almost sounded like he couldn’t believe it. Check out a video of the moment below: “Holy f***ing s***,” he exclaimed, followed by his trademarked, “Be like Biff, be like Biff, be like Biff,” in memory of his late mentor Greg Biffle.

Cleetus McFarland's reaction to being told he is leading at Talladega



"Holy Fucking Shit!"#NASCAR #ARCA pic.twitter.com/kWM6VzkBtK — Aaron 🏁💰 (@RkyMtnBETS) April 25, 2026

Afterwards, McFarland was interviewed under caution by the broadcast booth from the lead. He wasn’t short on confidence.

“Mark my words, I am winning this race,” he told the FOX Sports team.

Don’t mistake his confidence for cockiness, though. McFarland understood how lucky he is to be in this position.

“I’m thinking about how lucky I am. I’m living the f**&ing dream. There’s no other way to put it,” he added via his radio. “Thankful for all the people who support me. I’m fired up. I’m just like, ‘This s*** is awesome, brother. This shit is awesome.’ I wish Biff was here. Dega, baby. Dega.”

It was certainly McFarland’s best performance yet in the NASCAR world. Perhaps he might have a future on the track after all. One thing he solidified is the fact that he is must-watch television, whenever he’s behind the wheel.

More on Cleetus McFarland, NASCAR

If you couldn’t get enough of Cleetus McFarland at Talladega, his popularity might only continue growing as part of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He announced earlier this week on Facebook that he’ll be running at Nashville on May 30.

It’s great news for McFarland and his fans. As you can tell, he’s on the right track after being denied approval by NASCAR earlier this month to compete in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Talladega. McFarland previously made his NOAPS debut on April 4 at Rockingham Speedway, finishing six laps down in 32nd.

Evidently, NASCAR didn’t see enough from McFarland at the time to grant him approval to run at superspeedways such as Talladega and Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell said afterwards that McFarland can still earn approval, but they need to see some progression.

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, is currently approved to run NOAPS short tracks and all Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races. The 31-year-old made his Truck debut in the 2026 season opener at Daytona, crashing after completing just five laps. At Rockingham, he spun twice and nearly went around on two other occasions.