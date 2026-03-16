The car that Cleetus McFarland will drive in his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut was unveiled Monday by Richard Childress Racing. McFarland will pilot the No. 33 Chevrolet on Saturday, April 4, at Rockingham Speedway, his first of three scheduled NOAPS starts in 2026.

McFarland, a YouTube sensation with over 4 million subscribers, landed a part-time deal earlier this month with RCR. He’s quickly moving up the ranks in NASCAR despite his limited experience.

NASCAR approved McFarland to make his Truck Series debut in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. He was approved after passing a high-speed test at Rockingham, one that he crashed in. McFarland wrecked hard by himself just six laps into the Daytona Truck race. Aside from his brief appearance in Truck, the extent of McFarland’s experience in NASCAR is four starts in the ARCA Menards Series last season, and another this season at Daytona.

Cleetus McFarland has heard the criticism of his quick ascension in NASCAR

The “Door Bumper Clear” crew has been vocal in criticizing NASCAR for approving him to race without proving himself first in lower levels. Last Monday, Rick Ware Racing competition director Tommy Baldwin went as far to say that McFarland is “hurting himself” by taking on the challenge of competing in the NOAPS.

“We’re not against Cleetus. Everybody’s like, ‘Well, f you guys.’ It’s not about Cleetus,” Baldwin said. “He can still bring those followers, but why don’t you bring those followers eight months later when you are a little more invested. And what a journey it would be for his followers to go through all that stuff, you know what I’m saying? The guy don’t even know the difference between a Pro Late Model and a Super Late Model, there’s two different divisions, like, this is what you need to be driving. This is how you need to be starting, these are things you need to be doing.

“Trust the process, man. You’re only hurting yourself. I’m sorry, he’s only hurting himself by doing what he’s doing. ‘It’s fun, I’m not gonna worry about all this, it’s all cool, I’m gonna be back.’ Yeah, you’re gonna be back, but you’re not helping yourself.”

McFarland has heard the criticism. Being in front of a camera as often as he is, it’s nothing new for him.

“I think right now I’m the rookie and people can say whatever they want,” McFarland recently said on the Dale Jr. Download. “But when I keep coming back every time and they realize that their words don’t affect me time and time again they’re going to run out of breath. Because as long as I’m having fun, I’m going to keep showing up at these NASCAR races. Whether I’m in ARCA, Truck or O’Reilly’s, their words on Facebook will not change the fact that I’m going to come back and try again as long as I’m having fun.”