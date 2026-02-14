Cleetus McFarland reacts to crashing out at Daytona: 'I did not check myself before I wrecked myself'

Cleetus McFarland‘s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut was shortlived as the popular YouTube sensation’s No. 4 Chevrolet truck got loose and crashed into the inside wall six laps into Friday night’s season-opening race. McFarland was the first wreck of the race, and given the situation unfolding around him, it’s pure luck he didn’t take any other trucks with him.

“It was insane from the start. We were immediately three-wide, which I wasn’t expecting. … I was having the time of my life, literally, and I just did not check myself before I wrecked myself,” McFarland told FOX pit reporteer Amanda Busick after the end of State 1. “Got loose coming out of (Turn) 4 and I was just flying. I put too much wheel into it because I was getting a little tight, because we were freaking three-wide from the second lap on. … I overcorrected to the left like an idiot, that’s something Biff did not teach me, and put myself on a trajectory to slam into the wall, wrecked the truck, and now here I stand in the worst spot to do an interview in the entire Daytona Speedway.”

The 30-year-old McFarland, who’s real name is Garrett Mitchell, was making his NASCAR debut during Friday’s nights Truck Series season-opener inside Daytona International Speedway. A good friend and pupil of the late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, McFarland made three starts in the ARCA Menard Series last season before getting this opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports on Friday night.

“It was 100-percent my fault, terrible mistake. Man it’s impressive those guys can run three-wide for that long, I just didn’t have the ability to gather it up, so I wrecked myself,” McFarland said, via Bob Pockgrass. “In ARCA, they certainly didn’t go three-wide ont he second lap. I was like, ‘Damn, boys, we’re freaking three-wide now?!’ The aerodynamics are stronger, for certain. The truck was moving around a lot, and maybe I was just so fired up, I was just wheeling it too hard.”

McFarland, who is set to run a part-time ARCA schedule in 2026 for Rette Jones Racing, was beside himself after another early exit at his favorite track. On the bright side, the early exit might actually help with plans to race in Saturday’s ARCA General Tire 200 at Daytona International Speedway.

“The takeway is tough, because I didn’t get a chance to learn anything, you know?” McFarland said. “I was having a freaking blast. But I blew it, so I don’t get to learn anything from Daytona once again. Last time I was here I went 17 laps. This time I went seven. I’m like, damn, let’s stay in the race.”

Moreover, McFarland’s dream is to one day race in the Daytona 500. After the passing of his good friend, Greg Biffle, McFarland is even more motivated to make his dream a reality.

“Greg Biffle, my mentor, passed away last month, so things are going to be a lot different,” McFarland said last month. “I’ll admit to you guys that a month ago, … I didn’t want to race. Now that some time has passed. I have realized What Would The Biff want. He would want me to continue racing and trying to climb the ladder in NASCAR.

“When Biff and I originally talked about racing NASCAR, I told him I wanted to race the Daytona 500. He kind of politely told me that that’s not gonna happen without doing some serious work, so we started a plan of getting to the Daytona 500.”

