Cleetus McFarland returning to Truck Series, will compete at Michigan

Cleetus McFarland will return to the NASCAR Truck Series after making his debut at Daytona at the start of the 2026 season. On Tuesday, Niece Motorsports announced that McFarland will compete in the Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway on June 6. He will drive Niece’s No. 4 the same Truck he drove at Daytona.

In the Daytona race, Cleetus McFarland was involved in a wreck and finished 37th. After the race, the YouTube star shared his reaction to his Truck Series debut.

“It was insane from the start. We were immediately three-wide, which I wasn’t expecting. … I was having the time of my life, literally, and I just did not check myself before I wrecked myself,” McFarland told FOX pit reporter Amanda Busick after the end of Stage 1. “Got loose coming out of (Turn) 4 and I was just flying. I put too much wheel into it because I was getting a little tight, because we were freaking three-wide from the second lap on. … I overcorrected to the left like an idiot, that’s something Biff did not teach me, and put myself on a trajectory to slam into the wall, wrecked the truck, and now here I stand in the worst spot to do an interview in the entire Daytona Speedway.”

Cleetus McFarland has already compete in a NASCAR Truck and O’Reilly race

After McFarland competed at Daytona, he made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut in April, competing at Rockingham Speedway. In that race, the 31-year-old finished 32nd, and he admitted the race was challenging.

“O’Reilly, as predicted, got my butt kicked,” McFarland said. “But I finished the race. Our goal as a team was to finish the race and not get last. So we did meet our goals.”

In the last two years, McFarland has competed in seven ARCA Menards Series and two ARCA Menards Series East races. In the nine races, McFarland has earned three top-10 finishes.

McFarland’s real name is Garrett Mitchell, and he adopted his professional name in 2015. He began his YouTube channel in 2009 and has amassed 4.7 million subscribers.