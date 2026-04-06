Cleetus McFarland reveals approval decision date for NASCAR O'Reilly Series race at Talladega, admits he doesn't care either way

Cleetus McFarland needs approval from NASCAR to compete in the April 25 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Part of the approval process involved McFarland making a NOAPS start at a short track, which he accomplished this past Saturday at Rockingham Speedway. The YouTube sensation finished 32nd at Rockingham, six laps down.

It’s now up to NASCAR to determine if the 31-year-old did enough to earn approval for a NOAPS superspeedway race. McFarland revealed Monday that an official decision will come Tuesday.

“Now we’ve got to wait for an approval for Talladega which will come tomorrow, whether we’re approved or not for me to run the O’Reilly car,” McFarland said on Bald Eagles. “Really want to, but it’s in NASCAR’s hands.”

Sounds like a NASCAR decision on whether or not Cleetus McFarland is approved to run the O'Reilly Series race at Talladega will come tomorrow, based on the new episode of Bald Eagles uploaded today.



"(RCR) just said 'it's up to NASCAR.' And whatever they come back with, it is… pic.twitter.com/8T1f8lgKJK — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) April 6, 2026

McFarland had an eventful afternoon in his NOAPS debut, going for a spin on Lap 206 and narrowly avoiding four others. Important to McFarland, he finished the race and didn’t impact anyone else’s.

Was it enough to gain approval? McFarland will learn of his fate on Tuesday, though he admitted “I don’t care” either way.

Cleetus McFarland awaiting approval decision from NASCAR

“I didn’t ruin anyone’s race. Whatever they come back with, it is what it is,” McFarland said. “I think a lot of people on the internet are thinking I shouldn’t be approved. I don’t care whether I’m approved or not. I did not come into this opportunity saying, ‘NASCAR needs to approve me.’

“I never, in any instance, thought they should approve me. I just got this opportunity and said, ‘Great, what can we do?’ If they approve me to run ‘Dega, I’m running it.”

Richard Childress Racing vice president of NOAPS operations Danny Lawrence said Saturday that NASCAR may not have seen enough: “Well, they’ll look at everything. They might ask us to run another race because the thing about it is we didn’t get to do a live pit stop. There were a lot of things they wanted to see happen that didn’t happen.

“When he got sideways early, we automatically went into this conservation mode of just keep rolling and don’t push it too hard. So, it’s going to be close, but I would not be surprised if NASCAR didn’t want us to run another race before we got to Daytona and Talladega. Everything happens so fast there that we all want to be prepared when we do take him there.”