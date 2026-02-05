Cleetus McFarland seeking approval to compete in NASCAR Truck Series in 2026

Garrett Mitchell, widely known as Cleetus McFarland, made a major announcement Wednesday as it relates to his future plans in NASCAR. The YouTube sensation revealed that he will be testing next week in order to obtain eligibility to compete in the Truck Series.

McFarland will go testing in a Niece Motorsports truck. He has support from Black Rifle Coffee Company and Brunt Workwear.

“Guys… I’ll be testing next week to see if I’m eligible for some @nascar truck racing!!!” McFarland wrote on Facebook. “That’s all I can say for now, but it’s all possible because of @blackriflecoffee and @bruntworkwear supporting me on this opportunity! @niecemotorsports has the truck ready for some testing I’m FIRED UP!!!”

McFarland, 30, is looking to make his Truck Series debut in 2026. He made three starts in the ARCA Menards Series last season, tallying a pair of top 10s and finishing as high as ninth at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is set to run a part-time ARCA schedule in 2026 for Rette Jones Racing. McFarland’s first start of the 2026 campaign will come Saturday, Feb. 14, at Daytona International Speedway.

Cleetus McFarland chasing a dream

McFarland’s dream is to one day race in the Daytona 500. After the passing of his good friend, Greg Biffle, McFarland is even more motivated to make his dream become a reality.

“Greg Biffle, my mentor, passed away last month, so things are going to be a lot different,” McFarland said last month. “I’ll admit to you guys that a month ago when everything happened, I didn’t want to ever step foot in a NASCAR garage again. I didn’t want to race. Now that some time has passed. I have realized what would The Biff want. He would want me to continue racing and trying to climb the ladder in NASCAR.

“When Biff and I originally talked about racing NASCAR, I told him I wanted to race the Daytona 500. He kind of politely told me that that’s not gonna happen without doing some serious work, so we started a plan of getting to the Daytona 500. Knowing we had to be in ARCA, and then likely Truck, and then maybe the O’Reilly Series, and then Cup. You can’t just go race the Daytona 500… now I am prepared to complete that mission.”