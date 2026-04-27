Carson Hocevar celebrated his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in style at Talladega on Saturday. He hung halfway out of his car and rode down the track, eventually crashing into the wall and then executing a burnout while pressed up against it.

After the race, Hocevar was in for another treat. This time it was him that was on the receiving end of a cool surprise.

Social media sensation and YouTube star Cleetus McFarland was on the line. NASCAR mic’d up the phone and let him have a brief conversation with Carson Hocevar.

“I knew it was coming,” McFarland said. “I knew you were going to do it. You drove your tail off. We’re all so proud of you, man. Great job.”

Carson Hocevar, sitting on stage with a black cowboy hat and his Chili’s fire suit, quickly responded. He was clearly elated.

“Thank you. I really appreciate it, Cleetus,” Hocevar said. “I hope you were jumping on the wall, or wherever the hell you were. I hope you were jumping up like I was yesterday. I mean you’re going to win one soon. You’ve got it.”

The show of love between the two wasn’t over. Before Carson Hocevar could move on with his press conference, McFarland chimed in on the burnout.

“I was screaming. I was screaming,” he said. “And the burnout? Immaculate, brother. Immaculate.”

That seemed to spark Carson Hocevar, who quickly became animated. It was clear something was on his mind. He piped up excitedly.

“Dude, I just realized,” he said. “I literally did this celebration riding on the door at Le Mullets. So that’s where I thought of it. I literally did it. Oh my God.”

The two exchanged pleasantries once more, then Carson Hocevar returned to his press conference. But when McFarland comes calling, you can be sure the fans aren’t far behind.

Hocevar almost certainly earned some new ones on Sunday. After 91 tries, he became a NASCAR Cup Series winner.