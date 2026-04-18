Cleetus McFarland was having a solid day during the ARCA Menards Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. Unfortunately, it came to an untimely end.

He suffered a blown engine while running in tenth place. After showing some solid speed and control throughout the event, he won’t be able to finish the job. Check it out below.

Caution is out. Cleetus McFarland's motor went kablooey. He was running 10th at the time pic.twitter.com/CnDFF4qhBG — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) April 18, 2026

It adds to the growing list of disappointments for McFarland. He was denied approval by NASCAR last Tuesday to compete in the April 25 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. McFarland previously made his NOAPS debut on April 4 at Rockingham Speedway, finishing six laps down in 32nd.

Evidently, NASCAR didn’t see enough from McFarland to grant him approval to run at superspeedways such as Talladega and Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said afterwards that McFarland can still earn approval, but they need to see some progression.

“It’s kind of every race. So, we go to the next race, we’ll see. Obviously, there’s some progression we need to see. I applaud our team. It’s a tough call, he’s a hugely popular driver, but these are the best drivers in the world, and we gotta make sure that we got the right guys out there,” O’Donnell said on Door Bumper Clear.

“There’s always controversy of who’s approved, who’s not approved, but I think it was the right call. Let’s see what he does at the next race. Certainly, we’d like to see him keep progressing, but he’s got to do it the right way.”

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, is currently approved to run NOAPS short tracks and all Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races. The 31-year-old made his Truck debut in the 2026 season opener at Daytona, crashing after completing just five laps. At Rockingham, he spun twice and nearly went around on two other occasions.

Meanwhile, McFarland is eligible to enter the ARCA race at Talladega, which takes place the same day of the NOAPS race he wasn’t approved for. He finished 10th in that race last season.

“He’s done a great job to this point,” said John Probst, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “He understands the decisions that we have to make.

“But I think throughout the course yesterday and all the conversations we had, most of them were competition-focused, not going to lie, for 75% of the day. We talked with a lot of the folks at RCR throughout the day and even a little bit into the evening there.

“There is a fine line to tread sometimes between the entertainment and the sport of racing. And I think that, shoot, we’re all, the folks in R&D, we watch Cleetus’ videos. We like Cleetus. It’s not like it’s us sitting there saying, ‘Oh, we’re out to get Cleetus.’ We’re not. We love Cleetus. We love what he’s done to our sport, or for our sport, and will continue to do.”

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.