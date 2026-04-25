Despite selecting Taylen Green in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns do not plan to trade Dillon Gabriel, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Cleveland drafted Green out of Arkansas with the No. 182 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon, making him one of two quarterbacks they took. They also took Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the draft, giving Cleveland two rookies on the roster for the 2025 season.

At the time, Kenny Pickett was also on board, but he was later traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. That left Gabriel, Sanders and Joe Flacco on the active roster, as well as Deshaun Watson on injured reserve. The Browns traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals while Gabriel and Sanders each got some run as the starting quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel made six starts out of his 10 appearances as a rookie in 2025. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns, to two interceptions before Sanders took over as the starter to end the regular season.

Now, the Browns are getting ready to add another quarterback to the roster in Green, who put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine. He had a 43.5-inch vertical jump. That’s the all-time record for a quarterback, surpassing the previous mark set by Anthony Richardson in 2023. Green also ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, which was the best for a quarterback since at least 2003.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Taylen Green

Taylen Green’s athleticism was apparent at Arkansas, and he magnified it with his performance at the NFL Combine. But NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted concern about his decision-making and his tendency to throw risky passes. If he can find consistency as a passer, though, Zierlein sees a high ceiling for Green.

“A long, rangy, dual-threat quarterback with upside, Green’s ability to generate explosive plays as a runner and passer helped keep his offense afloat,” Zierlein wrote. “In-game consistency has been a sticking point, though. He has a long, unorthodox delivery and tends to baby too many throws. He can generate enough velocity and distance to stress defenses over the second and third levels. Green puts the ball in harm’s way at an alarming rate, which will translate to greater trouble against more talented defenders and more complicated coverage reads.

“His ability to win with his legs on called runs or pocket breaks pushes his value beyond his passing profile. Green’s upside will be tantalizing but his ceiling will only track with his growth as a passer.”