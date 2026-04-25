The Cleveland Browns have selected former Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber with the No. 86 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, using a third-round selection. Barber was a multi-year starter for the Gators.

The Browns traded up with the Los Angeles Chargers to take Barber. Cleveland sent the Nos. 105, 145 and 206 picks to the Chargers to do so.

Barber first enrolled at Florida in 2021, seeing time in just three games before ultimately redshirting. He would really come into his own a year later, in 2022.

During his second season with the Gators, playing for new coach Billy Napier, Austin Barber appeared in all 13 games for Florida. He started five of them. He was named to the College Football News Freshman All-American First Team.

Barber would go on to start at left tackle in 2023, making eight starts. He then started all 13 games for Florida the following year in 2024. He wrapped up his career by starting all 12 games for the Gators in 2025.

So he’s essentially going to offer multiple years worth of starting experience at the next level. That is what earned him a selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Austin Barber

One of the things that NFL scouts reportedly liked about Barber was that he was a former high school basketball player. He certainly plays light on his feet for a player his size.

While he sometimes punches high and slips a bit, he is quick to gain ground on his initial pass sets and he punches with good timing. So what did NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein have to say? Here’s his pre-draft writeup on Austin Barber:

“Tall tackle prospect with starting experience at both tackle spots. He’s played against top-tier talent in the SEC, which bolsters his case, but his struggles against Texas A&M and Miami provide an idea of his ceiling.

“He has good feet and strong hands. He knows how to play but he struggles to bend and drive at the point of attack. Same goes for anchoring or defending his edges against power rushers. Barber projects as a Day 3 pick with a chance of becoming a swing tackle.”