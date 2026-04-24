The Cleveland Browns have taken Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL Draft. Boston comes off the board in the second round, with the No. 39 overall pick. A great moment for the now-former Washington Huskies superstar. Four years in school paid off in a big way, as the professional career will get underway quite soon.

Boston really broke out when Washington moved from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Both years saw him finishing in the conference’s top 10 when it comes to receiving yards. In 2025, Boston caught 62 passes for 881 yards and nine touchdowns. Not too bad a way to follow up his 63 receptions, 834 yards, and eight touchdowns the previous year.

All four years of his college seasons were spent in Seattle. He did go through a coaching change, as Kalen DeBoer left Washington following the 2023 season. Jeff Fisch was brought into the program after previously being at Arizona, helping Boston turn into a player worthy of being drafted.

Boston played high school football at Puyallup (WA) Emerald Ridge, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 877 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Denzel Boston

A scouting report was provided on Boston ahead of the draft by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Boston was graded as someone who “will become good starter within two years” due to a prospect score of 6.4. So, teams might know some more development might be needed before a full breakout comes.

Once getting there, Zierlein is high on the type of receiver Boston can be. He compared the Washington product to Los Angeles Rams superstar Puka Nacua.

“Two-year starter with elite ball skills that should supersede athletic/speed limitations,” Zierlein said. “A Puka Nacua comparison might feel strong, but like Nacua, Boston enters the draft with speed/separation concerns and outstanding competitive toughness. Boston gets off the line with good burst and maintains his top speed throughout the route. He could have issues beating press, but releases can also be schemed.

“He’s very skilled when it comes to winning jump balls and contested throws. Boston also knows how to win in the red zone. Acclimating to NFL competition could take a year, but Boston has the makeup to become a productive possession target with above-average red-zone value”

