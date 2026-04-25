The Cleveland Browns have selected Toledo defensive back Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the 2026 NFL Draft. McNeil-Warren comes off the board in the second round, with the No. 58 overall pick. He becomes the second Toledo defensive back selected in the First Round across the past three Drafts (Quinyon Mitchell in 2024).

In what is somewhat of a rarity with the rise of the Transfer Portal, McNeil-Warren played all four of his collegiate seasons at Toledo. The opportunity to jump to a Power-Four program was surely there for the Tampa native, but he instead stayed with the program in the MAC.

Across four seasons at Toledo, McNeil-Warren compiled 212 tackles, 13 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, five interceptions, and one sack. The veteran defensive back is one of the most seasoned players in the entire NFL Draft, as he has played in 48 career games.

McNeil-Warren’s hard work paid off, as he was tabbed a Second Team All-American in 2025, and is now selected in the XX Round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His NFL Scouting Combine numbers were key in his selection, as he received a stellar Combine Score of 82. He posted a 4.52 40-yard dash with a 1.58 10-yard split, along with posting a 35.5″ vertical jump and a 10’2″ broad jump.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

A scouting report was provided on McNeil-Warren ahead of the Draft by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. McNeil-Warren was graded as a player who ‘will eventually be a plus starter’, with a prospect score of 6.39. The easy comparison to make for McNeil-Warren is Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Quinyon Mitchell, who is also a Toledo alum.

Across two NFL seasons, Mitchell boasts 91 career tackles with 29 pass deflections. He was named a First Team All-Pro in 2025, and was a key member of the Super Bowl winning Eagles defense in 2024.

“Long, downhill safety capable of bolstering a team’s run defense and playing enforcer over the middle. McNeil-Warren is most valuable when playing near the line of scrimmage or in robber positioning. He anticipates well in coverage and is quick to close on receivers but will need to be protected by scheme to prevent speed mismatches.

“He’s urgent in run support and has a feel for slipping blocks/meeting runners early in the carry. He’s a rangy tackler, but needs to quiet his feet when diagnosing and flowing downhill to tackle. McNeil-Warren might be pigeon-holed schematically but he’s good at his job.”