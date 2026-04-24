The Cleveland Browns have selected former Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Fano has been looked at as one of the top offensive tackles in the draft all offseason, and is now heading to the NFL.

Fano went No. 9 overall — a spot that was originally slotted for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs moved up to No. 6, originally held by the Browns, selecting LSU CB Mansoor Delane and giving Cleveland picks No. 9, 74, and 148

Fano played 822 snaps in 2025 for Utah — during which he didn’t allow a single sack or hit on his quarterback. 382 of those were pass block snaps. He also finished fifth among offensive tackles with just five pressures allowed on the year.

He’s had experience playing on both sides of the offensive line. Fano started 12 games at left tackle in 2023 before moving across the lineup to start 24 games at the right tackle position over the next two seasons. The 6-foot-6, 311-pounder also ran at 4.91 40-yard-dash, so he can shed a block and move into the second level of the defense if necessary.

Before college, Fano was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was rated the No. 78 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Fano was rated the No. 4 player at his position, however, but was recruited as an interior offensive lineman.

What NFL analysts are saying about Spencer Fano

Now that Spencer Fano has been drafted, his new fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest offensive tackle. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former Utah standout.

“Fano lacks ideal proportional build but compensates with loose hips, quick feet and high-end athleticism. He has the tools to mirror speed rushers, wall off the top of the pocket and find a late anchor when taking the worst of a bull rush. He needs to stay square longer to prevent inside moves and refine his punch approach/timing. His athletic profile is designed for move-based blocking schemes where he can pull, reach and climb while beating opponents to the spot with quickness/feel for hitting landmarks on time.

“He gives good effort as a downhill blocker but issues with pad level and core strength lead to him being overtaken as the rep progresses. Fano’s level of NFL success might be tied to scheme fit and individual matchups.”