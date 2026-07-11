Cleveland Guardians select Florida RHP Liam Peterson in 2026 MLB Draft

Florida right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. He made 47 starts during his college career.

Across his three-year stint at Florida, Peterson appeared in 50 games. The Palm Harbor, Fla. native accrued a career 5.03 ERA with 284 strikeouts and 112 walks across 216.2 innings pitched. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2024, and was a a member of the USA Collegiate National Team in both 2024 and 2025.

Peterson’s best collegiate season came in 2025, when he compiled an 8-4 record with a 4.28 ERA and 96 strikeouts. He was a member of Florida’s Men’s College World Series team in 2024, which won two games before falling ahead of the Finals.

Liam Peterson appeared in 50 games across three seasons for Florida

Liam Peterson is now the fifth Gator to be selected in the First Round of the MLB Draft since 2020. He joins the likes of outfielder Sterlin Thompson (2022), RHP Hurston Waldrep (2023), OF Wyatt Langford (2023), and 1B Jac Caglianone (2024).

“The 6-foot-5 Peterson presents an exciting combination of now stuff and projection,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “His fastball sat in the mid-90s as a sophomore and he’s shown the ability to reach back for 98-99 mph, both last spring and in short looks this fall. The pitch can show good carry at times, though it can flatten out occasionally and get hit more than it should.

“Florida calls a lot of sliders and Peterson’s mid-80s breaker has improved into a solid out pitch, though there are some scouts who think his 12-to-6 hammer curve is a better, but not utilized, offering. His changeup has also improved with solid fade and depth.

“Peterson’s slot has returned to a higher three-quarters slot, similar to where he was in high school, that could serve him well. He can get a little over-aggressive in his mode of operation on the mound, leading to some command issues. There aren’t many college arms with better pure stuff in this class and if he can take another step forward in terms of execution, he could show up in top of the Draft conversations.”