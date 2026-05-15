Clint Boyer recaps NASCAR return at Dover, seeing Kyle Busch win truck race: 'I'm old'

Former NASCAR Cup Series star and current broadcaster Clint Boyer got back on the track this weekend, but his experience was cut short by mechanical issues. Despite the disappointing finish, he was all smiles on pit road after.

Behind the wheel of the No. 25 Ram truck, Boyer hovered around 20th for much of the race, catching some flack from fellow driver-turned-broadcaster Kevin Harvick for his lackluster restarts early. Despite peeling off the track and stepping out of the car in the final stage, he placed 29th at the finish.

It was a family affair for Boyer, whose son stood with him during pre-race festivities. After the race, he debated what the reaction would be to the result.

“Well, I don’t know,” Boyer said. “We didn’t finish. That’s not necessarily kicking the butt, but I guess we didn’t suck.”

Getting back behind the wheel on a NASCAR Series was a quick reminder for Boyer how intense each lap can be for a driver. While he still loves making laps, he can clearly tell the difference from his younger years.

“Proud of being a part of this,” Boyer said postrace. “Who knows, maybe I could be part of it again. If you’re going to do it, you’ve got to do it more often. It’s hard every two years or so. I’m old.”

Clint Boyer reacts to Kyle Busch win

Outside of Clint Boyer’s return to the track, the big storyline on Friday night was Kyle Busch. The multi-time Cup Series championship and truck series legend dominated from start to finish at Dover.

Busch started on the pole and swept both stages, leaving a smile on his face after taking the checkered flag for the first time in a while. It is an accomplishment that Boyer believes will serve Busch and the sport well moving forward in the weekend and beyond.

“It was neat to see Kyle Busch in victory lane,” said Boyer. “NASCAR needs that. Gets him some confidence going into tomorrow’s event and then Sunday.”

Busch has struggled in the RCR No. 8 this season, looking to pick up his first win since 2023. He currently ranked No. 24 in Cup Series standings and made a change on the pit box recently as well.