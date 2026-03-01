In his fourth televised defense of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk defeated Finn Balor Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber PLE to retain his title.

The feud between Balor and Punk began on the Jan. 12 edition of Monday Night Raw, when the former Universal Champion interrupted a CM Punk in-ring promo. The two had a World Heavyweight Championship match the following week in Balor’s home country of Ireland, which Punk won. The next week, however, Balor attacked Punk during his title defense against AJ Styles.

This led to Punk challenging Balor to another match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown of Chicago. The Elimination Chamber PLE emanated from the United Center, marking the first major WWE event in the venue since SummerSlam 1994.

“I am the champion and I deserve a little bit of say,” Punk told Raw GM Adam Pearce. “I want all the clout and juice that comes with it. You ether give me what I want, or I spend the rest of this show chasing after him. Kicking his teeth down his throat. I will get my pound of flesh. Make it official. We want it.”

Punk now moves on to WrestleMania as the champion, while Balor will likely enter a program with his fellow Judgment Day member and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

CM Punk will officially defend World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42

By taking down Balor in Chicago, the main event for Night Two of WrestleMania 42 is officially set. CM Punk will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the winner of the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns. This will mark the second WrestleMania main event for Punk, as he clashed against Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 last year.

The clash with Punk will mark Reigns’ record 11th WrestleMania main event. The six-time World Champion is 6-4 in his previous 10 main event matches.

WrestleMania 31: Seth Rollins def. Brock Lesnar (c) and Roman Reigns (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

def. and (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) WrestleMania 32: Roman Reigns def. Triple H (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

def. (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) WrestleMania 33: Roman Reigns def. The Undertaker

def. WrestleMania 34: Brock Lesnar (c) def. Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Championship)

def. (WWE Universal Championship) WrestleMania 37 Night Two: Roman Reigns (c) def. Daniel Bryan and Edge (WWE Universal Championship)

def. and (WWE Universal Championship) WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Roman Reigns (c) def. Brock Lesnar (c) (WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship)

def. (WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship) WrestleMania 39 Night Two: Roman Reigns (c) def. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

def. (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship) WrestleMania XL Night One: The Rock and Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

and def. and WrestleMania XL Night Two: Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns (c) (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

def. (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship) WrestleMania 41 Night One: Seth Rollins def. CM Punk and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will appear on five episodes of Raw prior to WrestleMania match

The two titans of the sport had a heated face-off on the Feb. 2 edition of ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’, just days after Reigns’ second career Royal Rumble match win.

“I could pick you because you’re the biggest star available. I could, yeah,” Reigns told Punk. “I could pick you because you’re on Netflix and you’re on the best show. I could, but no. I’m picking you because I hate you. I’ve always hated you. And WrestleMania’s going to be the best day of my life because in the main event, you will acknowledge me.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on five separate episodes of ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ prior to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash in Las Vegas. CM Punk, who is a weekly regular on the program, will be present as well.