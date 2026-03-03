CM Punk fires personal shot at Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania match: 'I'm gonna bury you next to your father'

Things are getting personal between CM Punk and Roman Reigns ahead of their WrestleMania 42 main event match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two WWE superstars met in the ring and went face-to-face on “Monday Night Raw” at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Punk and Reigns went back-and-forth with the trash talk; Punk ended it with a signature “Pipe Bomb.” Punk, looking straight into the eyes of Reigns, fired a personal shot that left the crowd — and Reigns — in disbelief.

“You went from getting beat at WrestleMania, now I’m going to bury you,” Punk said. “And then you won’t be all alone anymore because I’m going to bury you next to your father.”

Reigns’ father was Sika Anoaʻi, one half of the Hall of Fame tag team, the Wild Samoans. Anoa’i passed away June 25, 2024, at the age of 79.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns set for WrestleMania main event

Punk took it there. A professional wrestling feud has gotten personal involving arguably the two biggest stars in the company. The two set the tone when they met in the ring on the Feb. 2 edition of Raw, just days after Reigns’ Royal Rumble win, giving him the opportunity to have a world title match at WrestleMania.

“I could pick you because you’re the biggest star available. I could, yeah,” Reigns told Punk. “I could pick you because you’re on Netflix and you’re on the best show. I could, but no. I’m picking you because I hate you. I’ve always hated you. And WrestleMania’s going to be the best day of my life because in the main event, you will acknowledge me.”

At this point, it’s hard to expect merely a match come time for WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is going to be a brawl between two competitors who have true hatred for one another.

Reigns will have two weeks to think about how he wants to respond to Punk. His next scheduled appearance is the March 16 Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. From there, Reigns will appear on the March 23, March 30 and April 13 episodes of Raw leading into the two-night WrestleMania April 18-19.