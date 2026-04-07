CM Punk nicknames Pat McAfee 'Magafee' in diss to TKO CEO over WrestleMania ticket prices 

CM Punk had a lot of things he wanted to get off his chest Monday night on “WWE Raw.” Punk, less than two weeks away from his WrestleMania 42 World Heavyweight Championship title defense against Roman Reigns, cut a scathing promo on his opponent, as well as The Rock, and ended with some harsh words for Pat McAfee.

Punk’s words towards McAfee were centered around the ESPN talk show host’s comments on this past Friday night’s “WWE Smackdown,” in which McAfee kicked Cody Rhodes below the belt and aligned himself with Randy Orton. McAfee then grabbed a microphone and went off on the state of the professional wrestling business with Rhodes on top, questioning how tickets are still available for the biggest show on the calendar.

Punk responded Monday, calling him “Pat Magafee,” before asking him to call up TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and “tell him to lower the ticket prices.” TKO took over ownership of WWE in September 2023.

“Pat Magafee, you buggy whip armed, no brained hillbilly. You think you can come here to the business, my business of pro wrestling, and run your mouth? Well, you just wrote a check that your narrow ass can’t cash,” Punk said. “You wanna talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor, call up that agent that was foolish enough to shoehorn you into this business and this show and tell him to lower the ticket prices.

“I’ll be damned if I’m gonna have you, somebody who kicked a football for a living, come to my business and talk to me about selling tickets and putting asses in seats. You got a receipt coming to you.”

"Pat McAfee. You wanna talk about ticket sales? Call up the agent who was foolish enough to shoehorn you into the business. Tell him to lower the ticket prices."



CM PUNK COOKED TKO PRESIDENT ARI EMANUEL 😭#WWERaw

pic.twitter.com/S2keQm7knZ — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) April 7, 2026

Pat McAfee catches heat from CM Punk in Pipe Bomb 2.0

WrestleMania 42, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second consecutive year, still has yet to sell out. As of this past Friday, Night 1 had 38,711 tickets distributed, while Night 2 had 40,333, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The cheapest ticket for Night 1 is over $200, while the get-in price for Night 2 is just under $200, per StubHub.

It didn’t take long for McAfee to respond. He noticed himself trending on X following Punk’s promo and decided to chime in.

“I just had a nice little dinner… Put girl dahn for bed,” McAfee wrote in a post. “I come back to my phone. Is this about me?”

Real life has now boiled over to WWE television with WrestleMania rapidly approaching. McAfee suddenly finds himself involved after being revealed as the mystery caller who had been advising Orton over the last month.

Prior to Monday’s show, Meltzer said that the decision to insert McAfee into the Rhodes-Orton feud over the Undisputed WWE Championship came directly from Emanuel. He added it was not a call made by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, chief content officer of WWE.

“Pat McAfee was the first choice and it was from Ari Emanuel. This was not a WWE creative move. It was not a Paul Levesque move. It came over their heads,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. “There were a lot of people that were not happy about it at all. One person told me it was the single most counterproductive thing in a long time that the company has done.”