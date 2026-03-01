The rivalry between WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns continues to get more and more personal by the day on the road to their monstrous clash in the main event of WrestleMania 42.

In his hometown of Chicago Saturday night, Punk knocked off challenger Finn Bálor in his fourth televised defense of the World Heavyweight title at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Since defeating Jey Uso to win the vacant title on the Nov. 1 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Punk has defeated Bron Breakker and Balor twice. His match against AJ Styles ended in a DQ following interference from Balor.

Following the match, Roman Reigns took to X/Twitter to throw a jab at the Chicago native. “Not sure who looked more tired – the crowd or the champion. Enjoy this final month of relevancy,” Reigns tweeted.

Punk joined the Elimination Chamber Post-Show panel and responded to Reigns’ tweet with some absolute vitriol.

CM Punk completely goes off on Roman Reigns. pic.twitter.com/UqqYZNDTe5 — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) March 1, 2026

“Aw man, he’s got time to tweet, but he doesn’t have time to come to Chicago,” Punk said. “Listen, Roman, Roman Reigns. We just did the highest arena gate record in company history, and you’re not No. 1 either. 19,346 people showed up in Chicago because I am a fighting champion. I’m gonna travel to Las Vegas and yeah, I’m gonna be tired.

“I’m gonna be beat up and I’m gonna be bandaged, but that keeps me sharp and on the edge where I need to be. For me, the action is the juice. You can sit at home, and we’re going to call you ‘Rusty Reigns’ when you show up in Las Vegas. I’ve got a GTS for you and every one of your stupid family members.”

Roman Reigns will appear on five episodes of Raw prior to WrestleMania match

The two titans of the sport had a heated face-off on the Feb. 2 edition of ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’, just days after Reigns’ Royal Rumble match victory.

“I could pick you because you’re the biggest star available. I could, yeah,” Reigns told Punk. “I could pick you because you’re on Netflix and you’re on the best show. I could, but no. I’m picking you because I hate you. I’ve always hated you. And WrestleMania’s going to be the best day of my life because in the main event, you will acknowledge me.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on five separate episodes of ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ prior to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash in Las Vegas. CM Punk, who is a weekly regular on the program, will be present as well.

March 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

March 16 at Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)

March 23 at TD Garden (Boston, MA)

March 30 at Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY)

April 13 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)

Reigns, Punk, and Seth Rollins clashed in the main event of last year’s WrestleMania 41 Night One. Rollins came out on top in the triple-threat match thanks to help from Paul Heyman, who turned on Punk and Roman and aligned with Rollins. Punk is seeking his first ever win in a WrestleMania main event (0-1), while Reigns is seeking WrestleMania main event win No. 7 (6-4).