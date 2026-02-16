Coco Gauff 'proud to be American,' calls for change

At only 21 years old, Coco Gauff is the top-ranked women’s American tennis player. Despite her young age, Gauff isn’t afraid to speak out on social issues.

“Everything going on in the U.S., obviously I’m not really for it. I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don’t like what’s going on,” Gauff said Dubai Tennis Championships press conference Sunday.

Gauff added that she’s “proud to be American.” However, she emphasized that citizens of a country don’t have to support what’s happening in their respective nation.

Gauff is particularly referencing the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On Jan. 7, U.S. citizen Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent while driving her car.

The killing resulted in mass protests around Minneapolis, which was also the location of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Only 17 days after the death of Good, Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol and Customs officers.

Pretti was an ICU nurse and licensed gun owner. His death caused protests in Minneapolis to increase even further. The U.S. government is now withdrawing a significant portion of its agents from the city. Additionally, Gregory Bovino was removed as commander-at-large of the Border Patrol.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics this month, American skier Hunter Hess also spoke out against the current political climate in the United States. President Donald Trump condemned Hess for his comments, calling the Olympian a “real loser.” Nonetheless, Gauff said she is not afraid to discuss political issues.

“I never feel torn when I’m asked a question. Obviously when you’re in a tournament, you may not, like, come out and do a statement or things like that. But I never felt torn when I’m asked a question because it is relevant. If you’re asking me, I’m going to tell you how I feel,” Gauff said.

“I think the biggest thing I hate is when people say stay out of it when we’re being asked it. If you ask me, I’m going to give you my honest answer. For me, that’s my honest answer. I always try to always answer honestly. I have no problems. I lived this. My grandma is literally an activist. This is literally my life. I’m OK answering tough questions.”

Coco Gauff is a two-time Grand Slam champion. She is currently the fifth highest-ranked women’s tennis player in the world.