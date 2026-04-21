Cody Rhodes injury update: WWE Champion appears on RAW with swollen eye after WrestleMania 42

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on Monday Night Raw with a massive black eye after his WrestleMania 42 defense against Randy Orton. Rhodes eye appeared to swell up after the Night 1 main event, and the result of that injury is now apparent.

His entire left eye appears surrounded by a deep bruise, which is coupled with another bruise on his forehead. See the extent of the American Nightmare’s injury below:

It’s a brutal looking injury for WWE’s QB1. The company has released backstage videos showcasing doctors tending to the injury, depicting a bloody Rhodes with his eye completely swollen shut. He’s at least able to open it less than 48 hours later.

During the WrestleMania 42 Night 2 pre-show, WWE backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond said that Rhodes required sutures to his face and staples to the back of his head. Though, it’s unclear if this report was emphasized for storyline purposes. She also reported that the orbital injury kept Rhodes from making any appearances for WWE after his defense during Sunday’s Night 1 fallout.

Rhodes appearance on the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania — a show always known for its unpredictability — was to interrupt former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk after his world title loss on Sunday. Punk lost his title to Roman Reigns in a match that has been well-received over the past day.

He let Punk know that the door is always open for a title match between the two. Nothing physical happened between the pair of baby face stars and the two parted ways. Rhodes is typically a member of SmackDown, so it’s unclear when the two stars will cross paths once again.

For now, Punk said all he can do is be ready for his next opportunity. For Rhodes, it doesn’t appear the injury is serious enough for him to relinquish the WWE championship — for now. Rhodes will head to SmackDown this Friday still quarterback of the company.