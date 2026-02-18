Amid speculation that two-time All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans could potentially be retiring, multiple reports have indicated that the Texas A&M alum will indeed be returning for his 13th NFL season. Whether or not this will be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform is yet to be seen.

If Evans has played his final game in a Tampa Bay uniform, what a stint it was. Across 12 seasons, Evans compiled 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns. Along with two Second Team All-Pro nods, he was named a six-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2024.

His legacy in Tampa will always be defined by the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Evans caught just one pass for 31 yards in that win, but he was still a key contributor on the historic team.

"Mike Evans, unbelievable career in Tampa…he’s gonna be motivated to chase a Super Bowl, hasn’t sniffed one in Tampa" – Jason McIntyre 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vzfbA6AX5A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2026

Jason McIntyre mistakenly erases Mike Evans’ Super Bowl victory

Colin Cowherd and co-host Jason McIntyre discussed Mike Evans and his decision to return to the NFL on Wednesday’s edition of ‘The Herd‘. Near the end of the discussion, McIntyre bizarrely claimed that Evans ‘hasn’t sniffed a Super Bowl’ during his tenure with the organization. Since he was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2014, the Bucs won the NFC South four times (2021-2024) and actually won The Big Game.

“Mike Evans… unbelievable career in Tampa. He’s one of the best receivers in the league and a great red zone threat,” McIntyre said. “There’s talk he could retire. Now, according to his agent, he is going to return for a 13th season. However, it’s unclear whether he’s staying in Tampa or going somewhere else. Now listen, this guy’s had 11 straight seasons with 1,000 yards. He is still very good. He’s not a top-five or a top-10 (receiver) anymore, but he’s still very good. I think he could help a contender.

“If you’re Buffalo, you’re just getting Josh Allen on the horn. ‘Please recruit this guy to Buffalo’. Tampa has some good receivers. Somebody’s gonna get a good one in Mike Evans. Obviously last season he had some injuries and only played in eight games, so some people are going to be like ‘well, I don’t know if I want Mike Evans‘. Listen, he’s going to be motivated to chase a Super Bowl. He hasn’t sniffed one in Tampa.”

Mike Evans boasts 11 1,000 yard seasons, good for second most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice (14).