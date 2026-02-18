Colin Cowherd co-host Jason McIntyre mistakenly erases Mike Evans' Super Bowl in Tampa Bay
Amid speculation that two-time All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans could potentially be retiring, multiple reports have indicated that the Texas A&M alum will indeed be returning for his 13th NFL season. Whether or not this will be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform is yet to be seen.
If Evans has played his final game in a Tampa Bay uniform, what a stint it was. Across 12 seasons, Evans compiled 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns. Along with two Second Team All-Pro nods, he was named a six-time Pro Bowl selection and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2024.
His legacy in Tampa will always be defined by the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Evans caught just one pass for 31 yards in that win, but he was still a key contributor on the historic team.
Jason McIntyre mistakenly erases Mike Evans’ Super Bowl victory
Colin Cowherd and co-host Jason McIntyre discussed Mike Evans and his decision to return to the NFL on Wednesday’s edition of ‘The Herd‘. Near the end of the discussion, McIntyre bizarrely claimed that Evans ‘hasn’t sniffed a Super Bowl’ during his tenure with the organization. Since he was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2014, the Bucs won the NFC South four times (2021-2024) and actually won The Big Game.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
JT Toppin injury
TTU star diagnosed
- 2New
Best in College Sports
Ranking top brands/influencers
- 3
NBA 2K
Releases college stars, schools
- 4Trending
Fred Hoiberg
Iowa apologizes for fan incident
- 5
OU hires RB coach
DeMarco Murray replaced
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“Mike Evans… unbelievable career in Tampa. He’s one of the best receivers in the league and a great red zone threat,” McIntyre said. “There’s talk he could retire. Now, according to his agent, he is going to return for a 13th season. However, it’s unclear whether he’s staying in Tampa or going somewhere else. Now listen, this guy’s had 11 straight seasons with 1,000 yards. He is still very good. He’s not a top-five or a top-10 (receiver) anymore, but he’s still very good. I think he could help a contender.
“If you’re Buffalo, you’re just getting Josh Allen on the horn. ‘Please recruit this guy to Buffalo’. Tampa has some good receivers. Somebody’s gonna get a good one in Mike Evans. Obviously last season he had some injuries and only played in eight games, so some people are going to be like ‘well, I don’t know if I want Mike Evans‘. Listen, he’s going to be motivated to chase a Super Bowl. He hasn’t sniffed one in Tampa.”
Mike Evans boasts 11 1,000 yard seasons, good for second most in NFL history behind Jerry Rice (14).