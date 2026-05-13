Colin Cowherd ranks 10 best NFL QBs entering 2026 season

The 2026 NFL season is a few months away, and Colin Cowherd just ranked the 10 best QBs in the league. The FS1 personality shared his ranking on The Herd and explained what he looks for in a top quarterback.

“First thing I look at is production,” Colin Cowherd said. “I need touchdowns, I need yards, I need mobility. I need you to be, at least at some level, to elevate others. Can you get the ball to your stars at minimum?”

Cowherd then mentioned that the top quarterbacks have to be durable. He then said that the top quarterbacks have “momentum” and if they are “an ascending player,” and a “leader in the locker room.”

Before Cowherd revealed his top 10, he shared the notable QBs that missed the cut. The quarterbacks that didn’t make the top 10 were Dak, Prescott, Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, and Baker Mayfield.

So who made the cut? Here’s a look at Cowherd’s 10 best NFL QBs heading into the 2026 season.

1. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

It’s hard to argue with Josh Allen being No. 1 since he’s been playing at a high level for the last six years. Last year, Allen completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 579 yards and 14 TDs.

It’s now time for Allen to take the next step. He has yet to reach the Super Bowl, and Bills fans are hoping that new head coach Joe Brady will lead Allen and the rest of the team to a title.

2. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

The 2025 season was a forgettable one for Patrick Mahomes, as he tore his ACL, and the Chiefs missed the playoffs. But the three-time Super Bowl champion still put up solid numbers with 3,587 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in 14 games.

Mahomes is looking to be ready to go when the season kicks off in September. If that happens, there’s no reason he won’t throw for close to 4,000 yards and 30 TDs.

3. Caleb Williams – Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams had a breakout 2025 season, throwing for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns. His production helped the Bears reach the divisional round of the playoffs.

It looks like the Bears finally have a franchise QB after years (and decades) of searching. Fans are hoping that Williams can take the next step and lead the Bears to their first Super Bowl win since the 1985 season.

4. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been a consistent player since joining the Chargers in 2020, but can he get them over the hump and win a title? Herbert has led the Chargers to the playoffs three times but has yet to win a playoff game.

Despite that, Herbert is one of the best signal-callers in the league. In 95 career games, the former Oregon star has thrown for 24,820 yards and 163 touchdowns. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

5. Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is 38 years old but shows no signs of slowing down. He’s the reigning MVP after throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns last year.

Stafford is making a case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Along with being a Super Bowl champion and MVP, Stafford has thrown for 64,516 yards and 423 TDs.

6. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

When Joe Burrow is healthy, he’s one of the three best QBs in the league. But injuries have slowed him down since his career began in 2020.

In 2025, Burrow suffered a toe injury and played in just eight games. But he made the most in those eight games, throwing for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading the Bengals to a 5-3 record in that span.

7. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Like Burrow, Lamar Jackson dealt with injuries last season. He dealt with an injured hamstring early in the year and missed three games.

Because of the injury, Jackson rushed for just 349 yards, significantly less than the 915 yards he ran for in 2024. But he still threw for 21 TDs in 13 games and was one play away from reaching the playoffs.

8. Drake Maye – New England Patriots

Drake Maye broke out in a big way in 2025 after showing glimpses of what he can do in 2024. He threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, and he helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl.

Maye is off to a great start in his career. In his first two seasons, the former North Carolina star has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and finished second in MVP voting last year.

9. Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has embraced the Lions and their fans, and it has led to him being a top 10 quarterback. This past season, Goff threw for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns.

In his four seasons in Detroit, Goff has been named a Pro Bowler three times and led the Lions to an appearance in the NFC Championship game. At 31 years old, Goff should continue to play at a high level for a long time if he can stay healthy.

10. Sam Darnold – Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold played a big role in the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl last year. In 2025, Darnold completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns.

It’s not a big surprise to see Darnold have success in Seattle. In 2024, the former USC star threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in his one season with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold has found his groove after struggling in his first six seasons in the NFL.