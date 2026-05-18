College Baseball National Championship Odds: CWS betting favorites entering conference tournament week

The regular season has reached its end in college baseball. As we enter conference tournament week, BetMGM has updated its National Championship odds with changes to the betting favorites to win the College World Series.

On3 released updated Field of 64 projections on Sunday, and there were plenty of changes. Two new hosts stepped up, while the bubble was re-shifted. The SEC had the most bids to the NCAA Tournament, followed by the ACC (9), Big 12 (7), Big Ten (4), Sun Belt (4), Conference USA (3) and American (2).

While some conference tournaments are already underway, most will begin on Tuesday or Wednesday. The winner of each tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s BetMGM’s latest odds to win college baseball’s national championship. The 16 regional host sites will be revealed on Sunday night, with the full NCAA Tournament bracket announced on Monday.

Current Record: 48-6 (28-2 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA lost the first game of its final series, falling 8-0 at Washington. The Bruins got back on track on Friday with a 6-5 win, though, and then won the series with a 6-1 victory in Saturday’s rubber game. UCLA enters conference tournament week as the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins remain the favorite to win it all once again.

Current Record: 45-9 (25-5 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Georgia Tech lost last Tuesday to Mercer, falling 12-9 in its final midweek game of the season. The Yellow Jackets bounced back over the weekend, taking a dominant series sweep on the road at No. 23 Boston College. They won 9-0, 14-1 and 15-2 to secure the sweep, winning the ACC regular season at a dominant 25-5 record. Georgia Tech is still one of the top favorites to win the national championship.

Current Record: 40-12 (19-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Texas picked up a series sweep over Missouri to end its regular season, earning 6-3, 11-6 and 12-7 wins to end the regular season with 40 wins and a 19-10 mark in the SEC. The Longhorns are a lock to host as a top eight seed regardless of what happens during conference tournament week. That makes it no surprise to see their odds so strong.

Current Record: 43-12 (23-7 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Georgia had the SEC regular season locked up before this weekend even started. The Bulldogs added even more to their resume with a road series win at Auburn to end the regular season. While Georgia’s RPI is holding it back from being a top seed lock, the regular season accolades speak for themselves. A run in Hoover would all but lock the Bulldogs up as a top four seed in the field.

Current Record: 39-16 (16-14 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 16

Mississippi State enters conference tournament week having lost three consecutive series to end the regular season. Still, the Bulldogs are one of the national championship favorites. This past weekend, the Bulldogs went on the road to Texas A&M and won 18-11 in the series opener. They then lost 11-9 and 7-6 the next two days to drop the series. Still, they finished at 16-14 in the SEC and are in good shape to host. A strong week in the SEC Tournament would lock them up and potentially push them into the top eight discussion.

Current Record: 43-10-1 (22-8 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

North Carolina won 13-7 over UNC Wilmington last Tuesday in its final midweek of the season. The Tar Heels then went on the road and took the series from rival NC State over the weekend, picking up 9-4 and 17-7 wins on Thursday and Friday before losing the finale 7-2. UNC enters the ACC Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the league, and a lock to host as a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Current Record: 39-13 (18-11 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 10

Texas A&M won a massive series to end the regular season, taking two out of three against Mississippi State. The Aggies end the regular season just short of 40 wins and had an 18-11 record in the SEC. While Texas A&M was just short of the top eight in On3’s latest Field of 64, a couple of wins this week could push it in. Either way, the Aggies will be hosting a regional.

Current Record: 36-18 (17-13 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

Auburn ended the regular season with a 1-3 week, falling to Jacksonville State 4-1 on Tuesday before dropping two out of three against Georgia. The Tigers fell 2-1 and 9-7 in the first two games of the series before winning 14-4 in the finale to avoid the sweep. They now enter the SEC Tournament with a 17-13 league record and feeling pretty secure as a top eight seed. It’s not fully locked in, but a lot would need to happen for Auburn not to be a top eight.

College Baseball National Championship Odds continued

Florida State +4000

Coastal Carolina +4000

Florida +4000

Arkansas +4500

Oregon State +4500

Ole Miss +4500

LSU +5000

Alabama +5000

West Virginia +5000

Tennessee +6000

Wake Forest +6000

Miami +6000

Southern Miss +6000

USC +6000

Virginia +6000

Kansas +6000

NC State +6600

Oregon +6600

Oklahoma +6600

Nebraska +6600

East Carolina and Boston College are the only two other teams with odds better than +10000 to win the national championship. Both teams come in at +8000.

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