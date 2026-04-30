College Baseball National Championship Odds: CWS betting favorites entering Week 12

The weekend has finally arrived in Week 12. After this week, there’s just two left in college baseball’s regular season. Ahead of the weekend action, BetMGM has released updated National Championship odds.

This year’s path to the College World Series is shaping up to be a fun one. In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections, two new hosts emerged. Each of BetMGM’s ten CWS favorites are regional hosts this week. The SEC leads the way with seven hosts, followed by the ACC (3), Big Ten (2), Sun Belt (2), Big 12 (1), and Oregon State as an independent.

Week 12 should be a good one, with four weekend series between ranked teams. No. 4 Texas hosts No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 7 Texas A&M hosts No. 8 Auburn, No. 15 Oklahoma hosts No. 25 Florida, and No. 22 Arkansas hosts No. 17 Ole Miss.

The 2026 College World Series is set to begin in Omaha on June 12. The full NCAA Tournament bracket will be released on Monday, May 25.

Odds and records were recorded as of 4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 30

Current Record: 40-4 (21-0 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA remains the favorite to come out on top in Omaha. The Bruins are an eye-opening 40-4 on the season, including a perfect 21-0 against Big Ten opponents. One of those four losses came this past weekend, falling in the finale of a series win over Sacramento State. Next up for UCLA is a road trip to Michigan State, looking to stay unbeaten in league play.

Current Record: 37-7 (19-5 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Georgia Tech enters the weekend having won six games in a row after losing the first two games at North Carolina a couple of weeks ago. The Yellow Jackets sit in first place in the ACC, currently 37-7 overall and 19-5 in conference play. While they won’t be playing an ACC opponent this weekend, Georgia Tech will host Xavier.

Current Record: 33-9 (13-7 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Texas remains one of the favorites to win this year’s National Championship. The Longhorns have won two consecutive SEC series in response to falling against Texas A&M a few weeks back. They most recently took two out of three on the road at Vanderbilt, improving to 13-7 in SEC play. Texas will be part of one of the weekend’s best matchups, as they host No. 10 Mississippi State starting on Friday.

Current Record: 34-8 (14-6 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 7

Texas A&M has won nine of its last ten games, solidifying them as one of the favorites to win it all. This past weekend, the Aggies went on the road and took a series from No. 21 Florida, even after losing the series opener on Friday. Now at 14-6 in SEC play, Texas A&M enters Week 12 just one win short of Georgia at the top of the SEC. They’ll host No. 8 Auburn this weekend.

Current Record: 35-10 (13-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 10

Mississippi State is currently on a nine-game winning streak. They’re coming off of a series sweep against LSU, and then defeated rival No. 17 Ole Miss on Tuesday in a non-conference game. The Bulldogs are back in position to host, and seem to be playing some of its best baseball with the postseason approaching. Mississippi State will be on the road at No. 4 Texas this weekend.

Current Record: 36-9-1 (17-7 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

North Carolina is entering its “bye week” of sorts, as the only game remaining on this week’s schedule is on Sunday. It’ll be a non-ACC matchup against Duke, one of just two games the Tar Heels will play this week. Those two teams just met this past weekend, with UNC taking two of three in Durham. That includes a 22-5 win on Saturday to secure the series. The Tar Heels lost 12-2 against No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday.

Current Record: 35-11 (15-6 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Georgia flirted with a scare last weekend at No. 17 Ole Miss, losing 10-8 in the series opener before needing 14 innings to take a 9-7 win and even the series in Game 2. The Bulldogs then won 5-1 on Sunday to take the series, cementing them atop the SEC and keeping them a legitimate contender to win the National Championship. This weekend, Georgia will return home to host Missouri.

Current Record: 30-13 (12-9 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 8

Auburn has won four consecutive SEC series, and they’re up to 12-9 in league play to keep them in position to host. They remain one of the favorites to win it all after taking the series last weekend against No. 14 Oklahoma. While they’re currently slated to be at home for regionals, the Tigers have work to do over the final three weeks to lock that in. The work will continue this weekend with a tough road series at No. 7 Texas A&M.

Current Record: 31-15 (11-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 17

Ole Miss is another team in position to host, even though they are coming off of a series loss against No. 5 Georgia last weekend. Then, the Rebels fell 7-3 to No. 10 Mississippi State in a non-SEC midweek game on Tuesday. Now at 11-10 in SEC play, Ole Miss is looking to rack up some more wins to stay in position to host. Next on the schedule is a trip to No. 22 Arkansas this weekend. A win would be big for their hosting hopes, and also their chances to go on a National Championship run.

Current Record: 29-16 (11-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 25

Florida is still hosting in this week’s projections, but they’re running out of room for mistakes. The Gators have lost three of their last four SEC series and two in a row after dropping two of three to No. 7 Texas A&M, and they’re now currently 11-10 in league play. With teams knocking on the door to host behind them, the time is now to get back on track. It won’t be easy, though, with Florida at No. 15 Oklahoma this weekend.

College Baseball National Championship Odds continued

Arkansas +4000

Coastal Carolina +4000

Oregon State +4000

Alabama +4000

Oklahoma +4000

Nebraska +4000

Florida State +5000

NC State +5000

West Virginia +5000

Kansas +5000

Tennessee +6000

Wake Forest +6000

Miami +6000

Southern Miss +6000

Boston College +6000

Vanderbilt +6600

Oregon +6600

USC +6600

Virginia +6600

Missouri State +8000

UCF +8000

LSU, UC Irvine, UTSA each have +1000 odds to win the National Championship . The Tigers plummet as they now appear poised to miss the NCAA Tournament.

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