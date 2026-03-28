College Basketball National Title Odds: Ranking betting favorites ahead of Elite 8

Eight teams remain in the NCAA Tournament after an exciting first three rounds of March Madness action. By the end of the weekend, the Final Four will be set.

This comes after an exciting Sweet 16 slate that included nail-biters, blowouts and everything in between. Now, fans can look forward to a weekend including matchups between Iowa vs. Illinois, Arizona vs. Purdue, Tennessee vs. Michigan and Duke vs. UConn to decide the Final Four.

In turn, BetMGM has revealed the betting favorites to win the national championship among the remaining Elite 8 teams. It’s not surprise that the three remaining No. 1 seeds remain at the top — but where does the rest of the field shake up?

Arizona comes out of the Sweet 16 as the hottest team left in the tournament. They’re coming off a 21-point win over Arkansas — handing John Calipari his largest NCAA Tournament loss of his storied career.

The Wildcats have won their last 12 games dating back to the regular season. They’ve already swept the Big 12 championship this season — and are three wins away from a national championship as well.

Duke’s Jon Scheyer is “hopeful” that Patrick Ngongba II will play against TCU on Saturday night. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Duke survived an upset scare against St. John’s on Friday night. The Blue Devils defeated the Red Storm 80-75 in a game that where both teams went blow for blow down the stretch to advance.

It’s the third-straight Elite 8 appearance for the Blue Devils with one Final Four last season to show for it. They’re hoping to make to back to back there for the 19th time in program history as the Blue Devils seek its sixth national title.

Michigan trailed Alabama by as many as nine points, but course-corrected to lead by as many as 16 points themselves down the stretch. Yaxel Lendeborg was masterful with 23 points on 8-12 shooting (4-5, 3PT) with 12 rebounds and seven assists during the 90-77 win.

The Wolverines are back in the Elite 8 for the first time since 2021 and are looking to make its third Final Four since 2013. They’re seeking their first national title went 1989.

Illinois defeated Houston in a de facto home game against the Cougars, holding Kelvin Sampson’s squad to 55 points during the Sweet 16 win. Now set to take on Iowa in the Elite 8, it’s the second time in three seasons that Brad Underwood’s squad has made it to the regional final.

The two teams met once in Big Ten conference play, seeing a then No. 16 Illinois defeating then-No. 19 Iowa team in Iowa City on Jan. 11. The Illini will hope to repeat this outcome on Saturday.

Braden Smith in Purdue’s 2026 NCAA Tournament first round contest against Queens (Photo: Chad Krockover)

Many counted Purdue out of the national title race down the stretch. However, Big Ten play didn’t treat the preseason No. 1 team well.

Purdue finished conference action 13-7 during the regular season. However, the Boilermakers have since gone on to win their conference tournament, earning them a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and are now one win removed from the Final Four.

UConn is looking to win its third national championship in four seasons under head coach Dan Hurley. After an early exit in last year’s tournament, the Huskies will hope to secure its dynasty status by the season’s end.

First, the Huskies will have a tall task battling top overall seed Duke in the Elite 8. This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two historic programs — Duke leads the series 5-4.

The Volunteers were impressive during its 76-62 win over Iowa State on Friday night. In a game where Tennessee led most of the game, they forced 11 turnovers and out-rebounded the Cyclones 42-22.

Tennessee is once again one win away from securing its first Final Four in program history. They’ll have to take down No. 1 seed Michigan to do so, however.

Iowa’s shocking upset over reigning national champion Florida last weekend was a win no Hawkeyes fan will soon forget. Now, they’ve proved the victory wasn’t a fluke after taking down Nebraska in the Sweet 16.

The victory secured Iowa’s first Elite 8 appearance since 1987. They haven’t been to the Final Four since the 1980 NCAA Tournament.

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics.

This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.